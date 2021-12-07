
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 8:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group
Nadine Lustre with Andi Eigenmann's daughter Ellie and her SEA patrol group
Andi Eigenmann via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in her daughter Ellie’s Siargao Environmental Awareness (SEA) Movement patrol group in Siargao. 



In her Instgram account, Andi posted on her Instagram story a photo of Nadine reading a book to the group. 



“Ellie’s SEA patrol group had a special volunteer today!” Andi wrote in her post.



“@nadine glad to have this island gain someone of great influence, taking her time to support and advocate for such an important cause!” she added.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by NLL (@nadinelustreloyals)








 



Kapamilya stars Bela Padilla and Maris Racal also volunteered for a coastal cleanup in Siargao courtesy of SEA last 2018.

 

Nadine is known for being active in different environmental causes. 



In an interview with Boy Abunda last year, Nadine said she really loves the environment.  



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by NLL (@nadinelustreloyals)








 



“Growing up, I loved having a lot of plants around me. I love playing in the garden and going out. I’m very conscious about ‘yung mga kalat sa paligid and for some reason, it really bothers me. Lahat ng kalat ko noon pinupulot ko, nilalagay ko sa pocket,” she said. 



“‘Pag may nakikita akong wrapper I put it in the trash can. I think it’s a very big issue na sana this time alagaan naman natin ‘yung environment natin,” she added. 



RELATED: Teacher, environmentalist? Nadine Lustre continues to trailblaze with new life in Siargao


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANDI EIGENMANN
                                                      NADINE LUSTRE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
