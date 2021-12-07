Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group

Nadine Lustre with Andi Eigenmann's daughter Ellie and her SEA patrol group

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in her daughter Ellie’s Siargao Environmental Awareness (SEA) Movement patrol group in Siargao.

In her Instgram account, Andi posted on her Instagram story a photo of Nadine reading a book to the group.

“Ellie’s SEA patrol group had a special volunteer today!” Andi wrote in her post.

“@nadine glad to have this island gain someone of great influence, taking her time to support and advocate for such an important cause!” she added.

Kapamilya stars Bela Padilla and Maris Racal also volunteered for a coastal cleanup in Siargao courtesy of SEA last 2018.



Nadine is known for being active in different environmental causes.

In an interview with Boy Abunda last year, Nadine said she really loves the environment.

“Growing up, I loved having a lot of plants around me. I love playing in the garden and going out. I’m very conscious about ‘yung mga kalat sa paligid and for some reason, it really bothers me. Lahat ng kalat ko noon pinupulot ko, nilalagay ko sa pocket,” she said.

“‘Pag may nakikita akong wrapper I put it in the trash can. I think it’s a very big issue na sana this time alagaan naman natin ‘yung environment natin,” she added.

RELATED: Teacher, environmentalist? Nadine Lustre continues to trailblaze with new life in Siargao