'It's Showtime' welcomes back live studio 'madlang pipol' in TV5 debut

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 11:57am
'It's Showtime' welcomes back live studio 'madlang pipol' in TV5 debut
This photo lifted from Kim Chiu's Instagram page shows the "It's Showtime" cast.
@chinitaprincess via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Kapamilya noontime show “It’s Showtime” welcomed the “madlang pipol” in the studio as it debuted on TV5 last Saturday. 

Host Vice Ganda said that this is a new opportunity for them as they continue to wish and pray for better days.

"Dahil palagi natin mina-manifest ang better days. Another big door has opened for all of us. What's up madlang pipol, what's up mga Kapatid!" Vice said.

Vhong Navarro thanked TV5 for opening its home to the Kapamilya noontime show. 

"Maraming salamat TV5 dahil hindi kayo nag-atubiling pagbuksan kami ng pintuan para mas maging pangmalakasan ang pagpapalaganap namin ng good vibes sa ating mga madlang pipol," Vhong said.

Meanwhile, Anne Curtis is excited about the upcoming surprises they have in store for the madlang pipol.

"Sa mga na-miss kami, isang virtual hug at isang nice to see you again. Alam mo excited na talaga ako sa mas funmalawakan, harutan, tawanan, at bonding kasama kayo," she said.

Apart from Vice, Vhong, and Anne, their co-hosts Jhong Hilario, Ogie Alcasid, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, and Ion Perez also voiced their happiness and gratitude about the show airing on TV5.

After the explosive opening number, viewers were also hooked on the second semifinals of "Showtime Sexy Babe." The 14 semifinalists proved their worth to make it to the grand finals as they impressed judges Kylie Verzosa, Ruffa Gutierrez, and Jameson Blake in the "Ooh La Lakad" and "Hot-Tanungan" portions.

In the end, Jubilyn Sabino, Sam Coloso, Kim Velasco, Maxine Abliter, and Zoe Cameron were announced as the five Sexy Babes who will proceed to the coveted grand finals. Viewers should watch out for the returning Sexy Babes who will have their second chances in the Wildcard week of "Showtime Sexy Babe."

Apart from TV5, “It’s Showtime” can be watched on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel, and Facebook page, as well as on the iWantTFC app (iOS and Android) and iwanttfc.com. 

Outside the Philippines, it is also available on cable and IPTV via The Filipino Channel. 

