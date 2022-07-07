'It's Showtime' to broadcast on TV5, join forces with rival 'Lunch Out Loud'

This photo lifted from Kim Chiu's Instagram page shows the "It's Showtime" cast.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" will start broadcasting on TV5 starting this month.

In the news program "Frontine Pilipinas," it has been reported that "It's Showtime" will join forces with TV5's "Lunch Out Loud" to give vieweres an exciting treat.

ABS-CBN, however, has not yet posted an official statement as of writing.

Apart from the noontime show, ABS-CBN shows that also broadcasting in TV5 are "ASAP Natin 'To," "Idol Philippines" and film anthology "FPJ: Da King."

ABS-CBN, in a press statement, declared that it is still the most subscribed YouTube channel in Southeast Asia as it hit 40 million subscribers on the popular video streaming platform.

The YouTube channel currently has over 53.5 billion lifetime views as of June 2022, according to Tubular Labs, one of the most trusted global video measurement and analytics platforms.

