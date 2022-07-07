^

Entertainment

'It's Showtime' to broadcast on TV5, join forces with rival 'Lunch Out Loud'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 2:43pm
'It's Showtime' to broadcast on TV5, join forces with rival 'Lunch Out Loud'
This photo lifted from Kim Chiu's Instagram page shows the "It's Showtime" cast.
@chinitaprincess via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" will start broadcasting on TV5 starting this month. 

In the news program "Frontine Pilipinas," it has been reported that "It's Showtime" will join forces with TV5's "Lunch Out Loud" to give vieweres an exciting treat. 

ABS-CBN, however, has not yet posted an official statement as of writing.  

Apart from the noontime show, ABS-CBN shows that also broadcasting in TV5 are "ASAP Natin 'To," "Idol Philippines" and film anthology "FPJ: Da King." 

ABS-CBN, in a press statement, declared that it is still the most subscribed YouTube channel in Southeast Asia as it hit 40 million subscribers on the popular video streaming platform. 

The YouTube channel currently has over 53.5 billion lifetime views as of June 2022, according to Tubular Labs, one of the most trusted global video measurement and analytics platforms.

RELATED'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

IT'S SHOWTIME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tirso Cruz III is new FDCP head

Tirso Cruz III is new FDCP head

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Tirso Cruz III took his oath as the new head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines before President Bongbong...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wil Dasovich's latest vlog with Carla Humphries sparks dating rumors

Wil Dasovich's latest vlog with Carla Humphries sparks dating rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Content creator Wil Dasovich and his family was joined by actress Carla Humphries in a food tour in the United States, sparking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, as well as Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto, are now all vacationing in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Cinemalaya returns to in-person screenings for 2022 edition

Cinemalaya returns to in-person screenings for 2022 edition

By Kristofer Purnell | 42 minutes ago
The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will be celebrating its 18th edition live on-site for the first...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
SB19 member Ken, also known as Felip, raised the Philippine flag as he performed his single "Bulan" for the Recording Academy’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Hanks reacts to 'Toy Story' co-star Tim Allen not in 'Lightyear'

Tom Hanks reacts to 'Toy Story' co-star Tim Allen not in 'Lightyear'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Movie veteran Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody in Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise, has given his thoughts about his co-star Tim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) press presentation at the grand ballroom of Novotel Manila early this week exceeded all...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine

Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
"Rocketman" star Taron Egerton has confirmed that he met with executives at Marvel Studios, including president Kevin Feige,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with