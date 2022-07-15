BeyHive rejoices as BeyoncÃ© posts first TikTok video

^

BeyHive rejoices as Beyoncé posts first TikTok video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 4:34pm
Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for "Black Parade" onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-actress Beyoncé finally posted her first TikTok video since joining the platform in December 2021, with her entire music catalog now available for use on the increasingly popular social media platform.

Beyoncé already amassed over three million followers before even publishing her first post, which she dedicated to fans.

"Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for 'Break My Soul!'" Beyoncé's caption said, referring to her most recent single released last June 20.

The video itself was a compilation of fans dancing to "Break My Soul," celebrating the arrival of Beyoncé's much-awaited seventh album "Renaissance." Queen Bey even made the effort to tag each of the creators featured.

@beyonce Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL ? BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

Even rapper Cardi B made an appearance on the video post, quoting the lyrics "In case you forgot how we act outside."

Apart from "Break My Soul," TikTok users can now use Beyoncé's other songs for their videos such as "Single Ladies," "Halo," "Run the World (Girls)," Love on Top," and "Irreplaceable."

Her TikTok followers only add to the millions of others the multi-awarded Grammy winner has on social media — 268 million on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook, 15.5 million on Twiter, as well as 24.7 million YouTube subscribers.

"act i Renaissance," presumed to be the first portion of a two-part or multiple-part series, will be released on July 29.

RELATED: Beyoncé teases release of upcoming solo album

