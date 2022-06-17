Beyoncé teases release of upcoming solo album

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for "Black Parade" onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — At long last it seems music icon Beyoncé is set to make her official solo comeback, six years since her last album "Lemonade."

Earlier this month the singer had taken down the profile pictures of her social media accounts, fueling speculations that a release was on the way.

Music streaming services Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal — the latter owned by Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z — posted on their own accounts a black photo that read "act i Renaissance" with the caption, "Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29," which is now Beyoncé's bio on all her accounts.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

The website of the most-nominated female artist in Grammys history is also offering pre-orders for box sets of "Renaissance," which if confirmed will be Beyoncé's seventh album and the first portion of a two-part or multiple-part series.

Beyoncé has not created original music of her own since 2016's "Lemonade," but in 2019, she curated the album "The Lion King: The Gift" for Disney's 2019 live-action movie and its companion music film "Black Is King," which she directed.

In 2018, she collaborated with Jay-Z for the album "EVERYTHING IS LOVE" and a year later released the live album of "Homecoming," the Netflix concert film of her 2018 Coachella performance. Beyoncé also received her first Oscar nomination for the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard."

