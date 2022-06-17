^

Music

Beyoncé teases release of upcoming solo album

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 8:35am
BeyoncÃ© teases release of upcoming solo album
Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for "Black Parade" onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Kevin Winter via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — At long last it seems music icon Beyoncé is set to make her official solo comeback, six years since her last album "Lemonade."

Earlier this month the singer had taken down the profile pictures of her social media accounts, fueling speculations that a release was on the way.

Music streaming services Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal — the latter owned by Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z — posted on their own accounts a black photo that read "act i Renaissance" with the caption, "Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29," which is now Beyoncé's bio on all her accounts.

The website of the most-nominated female artist in Grammys history is also offering pre-orders for box sets of "Renaissance," which if confirmed will be Beyoncé's seventh album and the first portion of a two-part or multiple-part series.

Beyoncé has not created original music of her own since 2016's "Lemonade," but in 2019, she curated the album "The Lion King: The Gift" for Disney's 2019 live-action movie and its companion music film "Black Is King," which she directed.

In 2018, she collaborated with Jay-Z for the album "EVERYTHING IS LOVE" and a year later released the live album of "Homecoming," the Netflix concert film of her 2018 Coachella performance. Beyoncé also received her first Oscar nomination for the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard."

RELATED: Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins by female artist

BEYONCE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LANY adds 5th day to Manila 2022 concert
2 days ago

LANY adds 5th day to Manila 2022 concert

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Pop-rock band LANY have added a fifth and final day to their Manila concert return this November.
Music
fbtw
Grammys add new categories including best video game score
6 days ago

Grammys add new categories including best video game score

6 days ago
The 2023 Grammy Awards will feature new honors including for the year's best video game soundtrack and Songwriter of the Year,...
Music
fbtw
Westlife thanks Filipino fans for sold-out 2023 concert
8 days ago

Westlife thanks Filipino fans for sold-out 2023 concert

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Irish boyband Westlife showed their gratitude for their fans in the Philippines after announcing that tickets for their upcoming...
Music
fbtw
Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September
9 days ago

Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Original members of British rock band Queen have announced they will be sharing an unreleased song featuring former frontman...
Music
fbtw
Rapper-producer believes it's 'golden era' for Filipino hiphop
9 days ago

Rapper-producer believes it's 'golden era' for Filipino hiphop

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Rapper and producer Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo, believed that this is the golden era of Filipino hipho...
Music
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre to send song to the moon following split from Jason Hernandez
9 days ago

Moira Dela Torre to send song to the moon following split from Jason Hernandez

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre leads Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists to preserve some of their songs through The...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with