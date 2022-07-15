Ruffa Gutierrez turns Twitter account private; Rowena Guanzon reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez turned her Twitter account private after word war with former Comelec commissioner and P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon.

"These Tweets are protected. Only approved followers can see @iloveruffag’s Tweets," Ruffa's Twitter account read.

A Twitter user, meanwhile, asked the former Comelec comissioner: "Inano niyo si Ruffa? Bakit nag-private?"

"Hindi nya kinaya ang letter B for Bardagulan," Rowena answered the tweet.

Hindi nya kinaya ang letter B for Bardagulan. https://t.co/ybTCoroSNR — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) July 14, 2022

The actress and the House representative have been throwing words at each other since Rowena asked Ruffa about an alleged incident of two helpers who were thrown out of a first class village without being paid of their salaries.

"Hello Ms. Guanzon, No it’s not true. There was a situation at home while I was shooting on the set of “Maid In Malacañang”, so my staff had to call security to make sure my children were safe," Ruffa answered.

Last Tuesday, Rowena hit Ruffa again with a reference from 1994 Manila Film Festival scam which Ruffa was involved.

To Ruffa : take it !take it 'dai . — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) July 13, 2022

"To Ruffa: take it! take it 'dai," Rowena wrote on Twitter.

She also bragged about her achievements on Facebook, including American Field Service Mabuhay Award and Outstanding Alumna in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment from University of the Philippines.

"Anong take it take it? no, thanks! Thou shalt not steal, the award!" she wrote in the caption.

