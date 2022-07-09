Ruffa Gutierrez denies kicking out household help, says lawyers are on top of everything

MANILA, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez denied the allegations that she had fired or thrown out her household helpers.

Former Comelec Commissioner and P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon mentioned the actress on her Twitter post on July 7 about an alleged incident of two helpers who were thrown out of a first class village without being paid of their salaries.

She added that security was called after a situation occurred at her house while she was shooting a movie. She explained that she had to ensure her children's safety.

Ruffa shared what she knows of the incident and the background of the two household helpers in a series of tweets addressed to Guanzon.

According to the actress, the two helpers were fighting with her 68-year-old senior "mayordoma." The mayordoma has been under her employ for more than 18 years while the two helpers were recent hires.

"Nang-aaway po sila sa ibang mga kasamahan sa bahay ng wala po ako. They were demanding to leave the house, which I said they were able to do AFTER I returned home from work, so I could talk to them before they leave," Ruffa shared.

She stressed: "Let me make it clear po: I did NOT fire anyone. They wanted to leave on their own accord. I have rarely been home shooting everyday, all day, all night."

The former beauty queen said that she has always been "very generous" to those who work for her. Most of her helpers have been with her for 13 to 35 years.

"We are FAMILY. Through thick and thin, ika nga. My lawyers are on top of the situation. Thank you and have a great day po," Ruffa shared.