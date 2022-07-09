^

Entertainment

Ruffa Gutierrez denies kicking out household help, says lawyers are on top of everything

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 9:51am
Ruffa Gutierrez denies kicking out household help, says lawyers are on top of everything
Ruffa Gutierrez talks about parenting, pandemic and business venture.
Instagram / iloveruffag

MANILA, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez denied the allegations that she had fired or thrown out her household helpers.

Former Comelec Commissioner and P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon mentioned the actress on her Twitter post on July 7 about an alleged incident of two helpers who were thrown out of a first class village without being paid of their salaries.

"Hello Ms. Guanzon, No it's not true," Ruffa replied.
 
She added that security was called after a situation occurred at her house while she was shooting a movie. She explained that she had to ensure her children's safety.

Ruffa shared what she knows of the incident and the background of the two household helpers in a series of tweets addressed to Guanzon.

According to the actress, the two helpers were fighting with her 68-year-old senior "mayordoma." The mayordoma has been under her employ for more than 18 years while the two helpers were recent hires.

"Nang-aaway po sila sa ibang mga kasamahan sa bahay ng wala po ako. They were demanding to leave the house, which I said they were able to do AFTER I returned home from work, so I could talk to them before they leave," Ruffa shared.

She stressed: "Let me make it clear po: I did NOT fire anyone. They wanted to leave on their own accord. I have rarely been home shooting everyday, all day, all night."

The former beauty queen said that she has always been "very generous" to those who work for her. Most of her helpers have been with her for 13 to 35 years.

"We are FAMILY. Through thick and thin, ika nga. My lawyers are on top of the situation. Thank you and have a great day po," Ruffa shared.

RUFFA GUTIERREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 20 hours ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 20 hours ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
She may have been absent from the entertainment scene for several years now, but Rachel Villanueva, known as Viva Hot Babe...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
TV host Pauleen Luna recalled how husband Vic Sotto courted her, saying it was "weird" at that time. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Coleen Garcia compares role in 'Kaluskos' to real-life motherhood

Coleen Garcia compares role in 'Kaluskos' to real-life motherhood

By Kristofer Purnell | A few seconds ago
Actress Coleen Garcia compared her role in the upcoming "Kaluskos," which will compete at the 2022 Cinemalaya Film Festival,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre to star in Mikhail Red thriller 'Deleter'

Nadine Lustre to star in Mikhail Red thriller 'Deleter'

By Kristofer Purnell | 29 minutes ago
Actress-singer Nadine Lustre is set to appear in director Mikhail Red's upcoming techo-horror movie "Deleter."
Entertainment
fbtw
'Darna' trailer garners millions of view in less than 24 hours, to grace ToyCon PH 2022

'Darna' trailer garners millions of view in less than 24 hours, to grace ToyCon PH 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 52 minutes ago
"Darna" is set to grace and drop its official poster on Sunday at ToyCon PH 2022.
Entertainment
fbtw
A rare catch-up with Aimee Marcos

A rare catch-up with Aimee Marcos

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
Controversial, opulent and Imeldific.
Entertainment
fbtw
JK Labajo on ex-GF Maureen Wroblewitz: Nothing but love for her

JK Labajo on ex-GF Maureen Wroblewitz: Nothing but love for her

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz may have ended their relationship but the former admitted that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with