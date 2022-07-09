Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio to reunite as Daredevil and Kingpin in Marvel's 'Echo'

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel fans are over the moon with the announcement that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are set to reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the upcoming Marvel Studios show "Echo."

Both Charlie and Vincent became fan favorites after portraying the characters in Netflix's "Daredevil" series which was cancelled in 2018 after three seasons as the streaming platform Disney+ was on the rise then.

The two actors however have been reintroduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Charlie's Matt Murdock, the alter-ego of Daredevil, having a cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as Peter Parker's lawyer while Vincent's Wilson Fisk was revealed as the villain of Disney+ show "Hawkeye."

"Echo" is a spin-off of "Hawkeye" and will follow Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez as she leaves New York for her hometown to reconnect with her Native American roots. The "Hawkeye" finale saw Lopez seemingly killing Fisk after it was revealed he had her father killed, but like in the comics it appears the Kingpin survived.

Charlie's involvement is said to be that his Mack crosses paths with Maya while searching for a former ally, which podcast The Weekly Planet hinted could be Jessica Jones.

Like "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones" was a Netflix series that was shut down in light of Disney+'s arrival. Krysten Ritter portrayed the titular character, also appearing alongside Charlie in "The Defenders."

If confirmed, this opens the door for the reintroduction of other Netflix's former Marvel characters like Luke Cage, the Iron Fist, and the Punisher.

Reports have emerged that Marvel Studios is attempting to create a new "Daredevil" series for Disney+. The original Netflix shows are now all streaming on Disney's streaming platform.

"Echo" is set for a 2023 release date.

