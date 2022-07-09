Johnny Depp wows with new look

MANILA, Philippines — Johnny Depp looks a bit more relaxed in paint-splattered jeans and a more clean-shaven look while cruising in Sweden.

"A little lull in Stockholm… between shows," he wrote on Instagram.

Johnny's artsy punk look is completed with an edgy t-shirt with holes and ballers while sporting shades and inverted ball cap. He's also seen piping some form of cigarette while striking the pose.

The post is his most recent one on his verified Instagram account weeks after winning the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny is currently on a European tour with his band The Hollywood Vampires.

According to a report on DailyMail UK, the actor stopped by Paris for costume fitting for his upcoming movie. Variety reported in January that Depp will star as French King Louis XV in a movie directed by Maiwenn.