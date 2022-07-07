'Yu-Gi-Oh' creator Takahashi Kazuki passes away at 60

TAGAYTAY. Philippines — The world of anime and manga suffered a difficult with the passing of Takahashi Kazuki, famous creating the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" series. He was 60 years old.

According to reports by NHK or the Japan Broadcasting Corporation acquired by The Japan Times, Takahashi’s body was found in the sea 300 meters off the coast Nago in Okinawa Province.

The Japan Coast Guard confirmed it was Takahashi after discovering an abandoned white rental car 12 kilometers away, adding that the comics creator travelled alone.

It is assumed that Takahashi went snorkeling as he had equipment found on him, and an investigation into his cause of death is currently underway.

Takahashi's real name is Takahashi Kazuo but also goes by Kazumasa who worked on manga since the early 1980s and struck gold in 1996 with "Yu-Gi-Oh!"

The manga follows a boy named Yugi Mutou who solves an anicent puzzle and awakens a second identity inside him, one with an affinity for a dueling game.

From a serial in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine "Yu-Gi-Oh!" became a hit anime series, inspiring a trading card game by Bandai and Konami where players themselves can duel.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" is the trading card game with the highest sales in the world with 25.17 billion sets sold as of 2011.

