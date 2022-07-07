^

Entertainment

'Yu-Gi-Oh' creator Takahashi Kazuki passes away at 60

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 6:38pm
'Yu-Gi-Oh' creator Takahashi Kazuki passes away at 60
"Yu-Gi-Oh!"
TV Tokyo

TAGAYTAY. Philippines — The world of anime and manga suffered a difficult with the passing of Takahashi Kazuki, famous creating the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" series. He was 60 years old.

According to reports by NHK or the Japan Broadcasting Corporation acquired by The Japan Times, Takahashi’s body was found in the sea 300 meters off the coast Nago in Okinawa Province.

The Japan Coast Guard confirmed it was Takahashi after discovering an abandoned white rental car 12 kilometers away, adding that the comics creator travelled alone.

It is assumed that Takahashi went snorkeling as he had equipment found on him, and an investigation into his cause of death is currently underway.

Takahashi's real name is Takahashi Kazuo but also goes by Kazumasa who worked on manga since the early 1980s and struck gold in 1996 with "Yu-Gi-Oh!"

The manga follows a boy named Yugi Mutou who solves an anicent puzzle and awakens a second identity inside him, one with an affinity for a dueling game.

From a serial in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine "Yu-Gi-Oh!" became a hit anime series, inspiring a trading card game by Bandai and Konami where players themselves can duel.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" is the trading card game with the highest sales in the world with 25.17 billion sets sold as of 2011.

RELATED: Apple plans to make a live-action 'Speed Racer' series

ANIME

MANGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tirso Cruz III is new FDCP head

Tirso Cruz III is new FDCP head

By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
Tirso Cruz III took his oath as the new head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines before President Bongbong...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elvis captures the music icon visually Baz Luhrmann&rsquo;s much-awaited film

Elvis captures the music icon visually Baz Luhrmann’s much-awaited film

By Baby A. Gil | 7 days ago
Elvis has arrived. And it is not your usual biopic. It is more about the essence of Elvis.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, as well as Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto, are now all vacationing in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
SB19 member Ken, also known as Felip, raised the Philippine flag as he performed his single "Bulan" for the Recording Academy’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 hours ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) press presentation at the grand ballroom of Novotel Manila early this week exceeded all...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine

Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
"Rocketman" star Taron Egerton has confirmed that he met with executives at Marvel Studios, including president Kevin Feige,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wil Dasovich's latest vlog with Carla Humphries sparks dating rumors

Wil Dasovich's latest vlog with Carla Humphries sparks dating rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Content creator Wil Dasovich and his family was joined by actress Carla Humphries in a food tour in the United States, sparking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae Quinto remains &lsquo;go, go, go&rsquo; with comedy

Rufa Mae Quinto remains ‘go, go, go’ with comedy

By Jerry Donato | 20 hours ago
Rufa Mae Quinto has made a showbiz comeback with a bang.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with