Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' breaks Netflix record for English-language series debut

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 6:53pm
Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' breaks Netflix record for English-language series debut
Image from Season 4 of "Stranger Things"
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The immense power of Netflix's "Stranger Things" continues to prevail as its fourth season smashed the opening weekend record for an English-language series.

Numbers from the giant streaming platform show that "Stranger Things" Season 4 racked up 286.79 million hours of viewing time upon dropping.

It's an immensely higher view count than the previous holder for an English-language series, which was the second season of "Bridgerton" that had 193 millions hours viewed when it debuted last March.

"Bridgerton" Season 2 is currently the most-watched English-language series within its first month with 656.26 million hours viewed, but the fourth season of "Stranger Things" is only 56% behind that number.

Additionally, the newest season was split into two volumes and the final two episodes — which have a combined running time of about four hours — drop on July 1.

Globally, Season 4 of "Stranger Things" reached #1 in 83 countries — a first for the series — and placed within the Top 10 of the other ten countries that Netflix is monitoring.

Even the previous seasons of "Stranger Things" saw a boost in numbers as the week before Season 4's release saw 84.55 million hours viewed for the past three seasons.

South Korea's smash hit "Squid Game" remains the most-watched Netflix series overall within 28 days of release with a whopping 1.65 billion hours viewed, and in far second is Spain's "Money Heist" with 792.23 million hours viewed.

Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage

Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez, also a singer, have officially called it quits after being married...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Where did time go?': Doug, Chesca Kramer share thoughts about 'model-like' daughter Kendra
play
Exclusive

'Where did time go?': Doug, Chesca Kramer share thoughts about 'model-like' daughter Kendra

By Marane A. Plaza | 8 hours ago
Celebrity couple Chesca and Doug Kramer shared how they are feeling about how fast Kendra is growing up into a fine...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Magkakaibigan kami': Sandwich reveals how they stay together for 25 years

'Magkakaibigan kami': Sandwich reveals how they stay together for 25 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Sandwich shared how they are able to stay together as a band for 25 years.&...
Entertainment
Harry Styles' newest album 'Harry's House' tops global charts, breaks records

Harry Styles' newest album 'Harry's House' tops global charts, breaks records

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Harry Styles had only released his third and newest album "Harry's House" last May 20, and it already has smashed charts around...
Entertainment
'We will be the first to officially inform you': Son Ye Jin is not pregnant

'We will be the first to officially inform you': Son Ye Jin is not pregnant

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
MSTeam Entertainment denied rumors that K-drama star Son Ye Jin is pregnant. 
Entertainment
NFT artist claims Anna Delvey has not paid back for past art exhibition

NFT artist claims Anna Delvey has not paid back for past art exhibition

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey, is looking to be in even bigger trouble after an art curator claimed Sorokin has...
Entertainment
How to manage kids' gadget use: Doug, Chesca Kramer share tips
play

How to manage kids' gadget use: Doug, Chesca Kramer share tips

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
The parenting pair of internet sensation Team Kramer, Doug and Chesca, appeared on an episode of "Slam Book" with Philstar.com...
Entertainment
