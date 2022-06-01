Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' breaks Netflix record for English-language series debut

MANILA, Philippines — The immense power of Netflix's "Stranger Things" continues to prevail as its fourth season smashed the opening weekend record for an English-language series.

Numbers from the giant streaming platform show that "Stranger Things" Season 4 racked up 286.79 million hours of viewing time upon dropping.

It's an immensely higher view count than the previous holder for an English-language series, which was the second season of "Bridgerton" that had 193 millions hours viewed when it debuted last March.

"Bridgerton" Season 2 is currently the most-watched English-language series within its first month with 656.26 million hours viewed, but the fourth season of "Stranger Things" is only 56% behind that number.

Additionally, the newest season was split into two volumes and the final two episodes — which have a combined running time of about four hours — drop on July 1.

Globally, Season 4 of "Stranger Things" reached #1 in 83 countries — a first for the series — and placed within the Top 10 of the other ten countries that Netflix is monitoring.

Even the previous seasons of "Stranger Things" saw a boost in numbers as the week before Season 4's release saw 84.55 million hours viewed for the past three seasons.

South Korea's smash hit "Squid Game" remains the most-watched Netflix series overall within 28 days of release with a whopping 1.65 billion hours viewed, and in far second is Spain's "Money Heist" with 792.23 million hours viewed.

