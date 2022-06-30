Rita Daniela refuses to name non-showbiz boyfriend, baby's father

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rita Daniela revealed that the father of her upcoming baby is her non-showbiz boyfriend but refused to name him due to privacy.

In a report by “24 Oras,” Rita said that she waited for her first trimester before sharing the good news.

"Some things in life na ikaw lang muna trine-treasure mo 'yung blessing na 'yun na ikaw lang, na ninanamnam mo 'yung good news," she said.

"It's my decision not to share anything about us or about him to anybody because he's not a showbiz personality. He's a private person and our relationship has always been private,” she added, pertaining to her boyfriend.

Rita also said that her pregnancy is not planned but she accepts it as a blessing.

"Am I enough? Was I good? Was I great? That has always been my struggle," she said.

"This blessing reminded me na, 'No, I won't feel that anymore,' because I will have someone that whatever I do, I may fail or not but that someone will see me and he or she will love me with all this heart," she added.

