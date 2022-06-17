Camille Vasquez to defend Johnny Depp again in new lawsuit

Johnny Depp with one of his lawyers Camille Vasquez

MANILA, Philippines — After winning the legal battle against former wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and lawyer Camille Vasquez will once again team up for the actor's assault trial.

Vasquez will defend Depp again in the allegations that he assaulted location manager Greg Brooks on the set of "City of Lies" in 2017.

Brooks claimed that Depp punched him in the ribcage and offered him $100,000 if he'd hit him back. He also claimed that he was fired from the movie when he did not promise to not sue Johnny.

Vasquez, however, will be relying on eyewitness Emma Danonff, the script supervisor.

According to Danoff, the alleged confrontation happened when Brooks said racial and derogatory slurs at a homeless black woman and Depp heard it.

“He immediately stood up from our shared seat on the edge of a planter bench and went over to Brooks to stand up for the woman,” Danoff said.

“Mr. Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less that you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?'”

Danoff said that no punches were thrown in the commotion and there is evidence to prove it.

