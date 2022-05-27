^

'So happy to be here': Alden Richards bonds with 'Stranger Things' cast

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 10:15am
Kapuso actor Alden Richards at the red-carpet premiere of 'Stranger Things 4' on May 15, 2022.
Alden Richards via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards had the time of his life meeting the cast of "Stranger Things."

In Netflix Philippines' Instagram account, Alden shared his experience at the red carpet premiere in Netflix Studios in Brooklyn, New York. 

“POV: Alden Richards is your dapper date to the #StrangerThings4 premiere," Netflix Philippines wrote. 

In the video, Alden was seen walking in the red carpet premiere. 

"Sobrang galing ng pagkaka-execute, the way it's written, the way it's directed," Alden said. 

"Jim Hopper is here, guys. The cast are complete na. Hopefully ma-meet natin sila mamaya," he said in the video. 

Next slides show Alden was with cast members Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Jim Hopper (David Harbor).

Alden bared that “Stranger Things” was the first series he watched in the streaming platform. 

"Stranger Things was the first series na napanood ko since I started being a member of Netflix so this is one for the books. I'm so happy to be here,” he ended the video. 

The fourth season of the series will be available for streaming today (Volume One) and July 1 (Volume Two). 

The season jumps off six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. 

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon "Stranger Things" has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. 

"Stranger Things" was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson and Curtis Gwinn.

ALDEN RICHARDS

STRANGER THINGS
