'Stranger Things' pushes Kate Bush to top of iTunes chart

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" has received numerous praise since its 2016 debut for the Duffer Brothers dedication and love letter to both the supernatural and the 1980s, and the show has flexed its influential power once again.

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" by English singer Kate Bush shot up to the top of the Apple iTunes charts over the end-May weekend, many thanks to its inclusion in the "Stranger Things" soundtrack for its newly-released fourth season.

The song is also currently making its way up to Spotify's Worldwide Top 200 chart. For comparision, it peaked at at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was first released in 1985.

The once-again popular tune is first heard in the first episode of Season 4, and later on plays a pivotal role towards the narrative development of Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield.

Related: 'So happy to be here': Alden Richards bonds with 'Stranger Things' cast

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” was the lead single of Bush's fifth album "Hounds of Love" which Rolling Stone Magazine ranked the 68th greatest album of all time in 2020.

A 2012 remixed version of the song was included in the official soundtrack album for the London 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

Other songs that Season 4 of "Stranger Things" used include the Beach Boys' "California Dreamin'," Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)," The Surfaris' "Wipeout," and Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald's "Dream a Little Dream of Me."

In the previous season, the use of "The NeverEnding Story" theme by Limahl prompted YouTube searches for the song's music video to spike by 800 percent upon release.

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" was split into two parts, with each episode having much longer runtimes than before. The second volume, consisting of two remaining episodes, will drop on July 1.

RELATED: Stranger, darker revelations from Stranger Things Season 4 virtual set tour