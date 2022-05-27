'Indiana Jones 5' announces release date

First look at Harrison Ford in the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie

MANILA, Philippines — After many delays, the fifth installment of "Indiana Jones" starring Harrison Ford as the bullwhip-wielding, fedora hat-clad archaeologist is confirmed to come out in June 2023.

During a Star Wars Celebration event that was announcing all the upcoming projects in the "Star Wars" franchise, Ford — who turns 80 in July — showed up to give the news that production was nearly done.

Legendary composer John Williams conducted the iconic "Indiana Jones" or "Raiders" theme to introduce Ford. The 90-year-old Williams will once again be behind the score for the new film.

Directing the still untitled fifth "Indiana Jones" is "Logan" and "Ford v Ferrari" filmmaker James Mangold, who replaced Steven Spielberg during production.

Production delays occured due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries happening on the set. Spielberg ultimately stepped aside in order to complete his adaptation of "West Side Story," which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning one (Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose).

Spielberg will remain as a producer alongside longtime colleagues Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel.

Joining Ford in the cast are "Zorro" actor Antonio Banderas, "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" villain Mads Mikkelsen.

Starting with "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, the "Indiana Jones" movies have collected nearly $2 billion (P104.5 billion) at the global box office.

