Hipon Girl shows improved pasarela walk for Binibining Pilipinas 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, showed improvement on her pasarela walk.

In her TikTok, Herlene showed her walk from March 2022 and compared it to her walk by May 2022.

"Mukhang ready na talaga si Nicole!" GMA Network show "Unang Hirit" captioned its repost of Budol's video.

In her Instagram account, Herlene said that it was just a basic walk for her.

"Mga Hiponatics, eto yung basic rampa ni Hipon girl nyo," she said.

"Malapit ko na e reveal ang pangalan ng signature walk ko!" she added.

Herlene recently stunned in a couture gown at Binibining Pilipinas Flores de Mayo parade.

According to the TV personality turned beauty pageant candidate, her attire is called Pamayanan Guadalupe, and costs P150,000. She topped off the look with a gold, elaborate headdress.

“Mga Hiponatics, eto yung na-assign kay Hipon girl n'yo sa Binibining Pilipinas Pamayanan Guadalupe para sa Flores de Mayo. Ginastusan etong creation na sobrang detalyado sa Halagang 150,000php,” she wrote on Instagram.

