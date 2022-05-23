^

Piolo Pascual, Lovi Poe share experiences filming 'Flower of Evil'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 6:27pm
Lovi Poe and Piolo Pascual in the taping of "Flower of Evil."
Lovi Poe via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe shared their experiences filming the Filipino adaptation of hit South Korean series "Flower of Evil."

During the virtual press conference of the new series of Dreamscape, Viu and ABS-CBN Entertainment, the two stars imparted a glimpse of how it is like filming the series. 

Lovi, who is a new Kapamilya star, described how it is to work with Piolo for the first time.

“Now I get it why everyone is raving about Piolo," Lovi said. "I always wanted to work with him because of his body of work, and his body!” Lovi said in jest.

Lovi added, “Kidding aside, masarap ka-trabaho si Piolo because he is one of the most genuine (stars). He’s done so well in the industry but he will not make you feel that way. This is my first Kapamilya show, and I am blessed to be paired up with someone so genuine and nice. He’s the best.”

She also shared how the Kapamilya network made her feel welcomed.

“Everyone around me is new, so nararamdaman siguro nila na nahihiya ako. Every time, I feel the effort from them to make me feel better. I am myself to be around everybody. I am surrounded by people who want me to do good and feel good," she said.

Lovi is playing the female lead in the story named Iris. The actress shared that there's indeed pressure in playing the lead role alongside Pascual.

"I am a huge fan of the (Korean) show. I think pressure is always good because with that pressure, we create something beautiful. With a touch of our own emotions, we created something amazing, at ginawan siya ng pusong Filipino," Lovi said. “Eveything had to come from the heart talaga. Yun ang hinahanap ng mga directors namin talaga. Yun naman ang mabibigay namin as actors talaga." 

Piolo added, "Etong adaptation, with Pinoy sensibilities talaga are what we are excited about. The way we adapt it is very Pinoy."

The Philippine adaptation of "Flower of Evil" chronicles the relationship of Jacob, played by Piolo, and Iris, played by Lovi, who together with their daughter make the image of a happy family. But Jacob is hiding behind a stolen identity to cover up a shameful past.

Piolo said of this character creation, "You have to create your own. At the end of the day, it is about coming up with something new. Not to compare (with the Korean version), but something personal with the collaboration with everyone. It’s enough inspiration for us."

“We’ve been working for six months,” Lovi shared. “I really appreciate that Piolo is so disciplined. He sets his mind in taking care of himself. The energy he gives me in every scene, nadadala na ako. Gift yun sa isang actor yung madaling makaramdam ng emotions. Jacob does not show emotions. So Piolo does the exact opposite for someone who senses people's emotions, and just how an empath he is.”

Piolo agreed, saying, "It is totally different in so many ways. I have to regulate my emotions, which is really multilayered. It really brings out the worst and best in you. It is fun, but at the same time, a lot of work. I came in as a beginner, and went out as a student na marami pa pwedeng matutunan at gawin. Roles like this are once in a lifetime."

Piolo got nothing but praises as well for his co-star.

“Every day is a new discovery. One thing I appreciate about her is her commitment to her work. It is easy to get drowned in this business. But Lovi is so humble, and the way she approaches work, hindi siya napapagod. She really devotes herself into this project. Ang sarap (kasama) ng ganun. The way I am with her, it is because of her commitment to her role and her craft. Everyday is a new day, nata-transcend talaga sa screen ang pagmamahal niya sa craft niya. Alam ni Lovi ginagawa niya. She is willing to give more, do more, ang open kami the way we relate to each other," Piolo narrated. 

Pascual, who's not new to creating Filipino adaptations of Korean series especially since he worked on "Lovers in Paris" adaptation before, said that "Flower of Evil" gave him excitement.

"When this was pitched to me, it was during pandemic. I was just excited to go out, work and do something. There was no doubt na it was the right fit for me," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Lovi shared that the Korean show "Flower of Evil" is one of her top 5 favorite K-drama series. 

"I’ve reached a certain level of obsession when it comes to K-drama. Nasa Top 5 talaga ng K-drama favorites ko ang 'Flower Evil',“ Lovi added.

"Flower of Evil" is airing in June.

