'2 Good 2 Be True' is leading TV series on Netflix Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s most-anticipated romantic comedy series “2 Good 2 Be True" is currently the leading TV series on Netflix Philippines.

“2 Good 2 Be True" follows the story of car mechanic Eloy, played by Daniel, who makes a terrible first impression on Ali, played by Kathryn. Ali who works for a real estate magnate, but both of them are hiding their true personas.

Viewers can look forward to more exciting twists and funny confrontations as Ali tries to help the cops identify Eloy while he tries his best to block any piece of evidence the nurse has.

The series has been trending on Twitter, with topic #2GoodAtFirstSight as one of the top topics on Twitter Philippines.

Kathryn expressed her gratitude for the support of viewers, sharing in the special gap show of the series on Kapamilya Online Live, “Super thankful on how they wholeheartedly loved the series because we really worked hard for it.”

"2 Good 2 Be True" started airing on Netflix last Friday, May 13.

Fans can continue to stream advanced episodes of “2 Good 2 Be True” on Netflix and iWantTFC. They can also catch it weeknights at 8:40 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, Jeepney TV, and Cinemo.

