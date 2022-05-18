^

Entertainment

'2 Good 2 Be True' is leading TV series on Netflix Philippines

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 6:03pm
'2 Good 2 Be True' is leading TV series on Netflix Philippines
Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla
Instagram / rgeunit

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s most-anticipated romantic comedy series “2 Good 2 Be True" is currently the leading TV series on Netflix Philippines.

“2 Good 2 Be True" follows the story of car mechanic Eloy, played by Daniel, who makes a terrible first impression on Ali, played by Kathryn. Ali who works for a real estate magnate, but both of them are hiding their true personas.

Viewers can look forward to more exciting twists and funny confrontations as Ali tries to help the cops identify Eloy while he tries his best to block any piece of evidence the nurse has.

The series has been trending on Twitter, with topic #2GoodAtFirstSight as one of the top topics on Twitter Philippines.

Kathryn expressed her gratitude for the support of viewers, sharing in the special gap show of the series on Kapamilya Online Live, “Super thankful on how they wholeheartedly loved the series because we really worked hard for it.”

"2 Good 2 Be True" started airing on Netflix last Friday, May 13.

Fans can continue to stream advanced episodes of “2 Good 2 Be True” on Netflix and iWantTFC. They can also catch it weeknights at 8:40 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, Jeepney TV, and Cinemo.

RELATED: 'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 hours ago
Girls' Generation is making a comeback as a full group in time for their 15th anniversary, SM Entertainment confirmed.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Apple Music Live to debut with Harry Styles concert livestream

Apple Music Live to debut with Harry Styles concert livestream

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Apple Music will begin livestreaming several concerts of top artists in their brand new series entitled "Apple Music Live,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin headline series together for first pairing; 'Franseth' trends on Twitter

Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin headline series together for first pairing; 'Franseth' trends on Twitter

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
The love team pairing of Francine Diaz and Seth Federlin will be tested for the first time with their new drama series "Dirty...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's yet to meet Marvel co-star John Krasinski

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she's yet to meet Marvel co-star John Krasinski

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she's never met Marvel co-star John Krasinski in person yet, despite appearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man' movies director Jon Watts to helm new 'Star Wars' series

'Spider-Man' movies director Jon Watts to helm new 'Star Wars' series

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Director Jon Watts will be moving from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away after being tapped to create...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with