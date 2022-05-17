'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

MANILA, Philippines — TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise.

During the press launch of ABS-CBN's Slay digital magazine at Resort's World Manila on May 4, Dyogi told Pep.ph his current insights about their lack of franchise for free TV.

"We survived two years without the franchise and without the frequency. We will continue with what we are doing, the best what we could do to serve the public," he said.

National Telecommunications Commission stopped the broadcast operations of the Kapamilya Network back in May 2020, after it did not approve its franchise renewal application.

Laurenti also mentioned that ABS-CBN has been able to adjust in the past two years, releasing content online and through blocktimer airtime.

The head of Star Magic talent management also said they are okay right now to work with what they currently have.

"Ayoko nang umasa, nanggaling na kami dun, okay na kami," the director said. "We will continue to be a content company. We will produce stars and produce a lot of contents."

The incident also allowed them to collaborate with different channel platforms.

"Ngayon nga, ang dami naming plataporma, nakakapag-partner kami. Kung may prangkisa pa kami, siguro hindi namin nagawa yun kasi naka-focus ang trabaho namin sa broadcast. Ngayon, happy na kami na marami na kaming nasisilbihan. Nagkaroon ng partnership with GMA, may TV5, A2Z, and a lot more," he explained.

"Yung KathNiel naman, first time mauuna pa ang Netflix. Maraming posibilidad, hindi ito mangyayari before."

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's series called "2 Good 2 Be True" started airing on Netflix last Friday, May 13.

