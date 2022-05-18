^

Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin headline series together for first pairing; 'Franseth' trends on Twitter

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 1:42pm
Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin to star in a new series called "Dirty Linen".
Instagram / dreamscapeph

MANILA, Philippines — The love team pairing of Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin will be tested for the first time with their new drama series "Dirty Linen" by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment.

The new "FranSeth" tandem will headline the series, together with co-stars Janine Gutierrez, Jennica Garcia and Zanjoe Marudo.

Both Francine and Seth were members of The Gold Squad, a group they had with Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes which became popular because of their drama series together, "Kadenang Ginto."

Francine was then paired with Kyle Echarri, while Seth was the screen partner of Andrea Brillantes.

It can be recalled that the group had a misunderstanding in January 2022, when Francine and Seth were spotted together at the former's family gathering. Andrea reacted on the incident through a social media post, prompting Francine to clarify that she was not involved with Seth, nor did she have a boyfriend. Andrea later on revealed in a Facebook Live that she used to date Seth, but had since broken up with him.

Related Stories: 'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

Andrea is now in a relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero. They officially became a couple in April 2022 during a UAAP game.

"FranSeth" has been a trending topic on Twitter since the story conference of "Dirty Linen" on Tuesday, May 17.

RELATED: Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

