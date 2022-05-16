Camila Cabello joins new season of 'The Voice' as coach

US-Cuban singer Camila Cabello poses with her four awards backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Camila Cabello is going to join hit singing competition "The Voice" as a coach.

The former Fifth Harmony member will be joining Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend as a coach on the hit NBC contest when it returns for its 22nd season. In a TikTok video on Sunday, Camila confirmed the news, singing along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside the other coaches.

In a post in Stefani's Instagram account, Camila is also seen in the video. The caption reads: "See you this fall! #TheVoice."

Cabello is one of the singers who rose to fame after shining at a singing TV competition, as she joined "The X Factor USA" in 2012, where her former girl group Fifth Harmony was formed. They ultimately placed third.

"I would not be where I am today if I hadn't auditioned for a show like this," Cabello said on the most recent season of "The Voice."

"It genuinely gives people an opportunity, which I think is so amazing, so beautiful," she added.

She also previously stepped in "The Voice" to assist Legend as an advisor to his team last season.

"Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect advisor for our team. She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it," Legend shared in an interview with "Extra."

Gwen Stefani also revealed her own coaching role on the new season of "The Voice" on Friday.

"The Voice" will return to NBC for season 22 this year.

