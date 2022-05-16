^

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get 'legally' married

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 2:14pm
E! News reported that the Poosh founder, 43, and the drummer, 46, got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15, as witnessed by a few close friends and family members
MANILA, Philippines — Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 musician Travis Barker reportedly got married in Santa Barbara, California, this time "legally", according to People Magazine. This came after their "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4.  

Additonally, E! News reported that the Poosh founder, 43, and the drummer, 46, got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15, as witnessed by a few close friends and family members. 

Kourtney reportedly wore a white minidress and veil, and after the ceremony joined Travis in a convertible as they drove off with a "Just Married" sign, with photos obtained by E! News. 

In October 2021, the two got engaged by the beach in Montecito in California, as captured for their reality TV show "The Kardashians," which aired on Hulu. 

They also had a "commitment ceremony," or "practice wedding" in April, which was not legally binding, after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards. The ceremony was at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Kardashian and Barker did not obtain a marriage license, making the latest nuptial event in Santa Barbara the "legal" one.

The two celebrities have been reportedly dating since December 2020 and made their relationship officially public two months later via their Instagram posts. They have also been making headlines lately as they've opened up about their fertility issues in media interviews and in "The Kardashians."

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian opens up about fertility issues

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

THE KARDASHIANS
