'Dungeons and Dragons' movie starring Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page given title

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 23, 2022 | 11:44am
'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Paramount Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — The "Dungeons and Dragons" movie by Paramount and eOne starring "Star Trek" actor Chris Pine and "Bridgerton" breakout star Regé-Jean Page has been given an official title of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

The announcement was made on the upcoming film's social media accounts, with a release date set for March 3, 2023.

The movie is based on the popular fantasy role-playing game of the same name by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, currently under Hasbro. Pine has previously shared the film will be a mix of “Game of Thrones,” “The Princess Bride,” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant as the villain.

Directing are the duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who have worked on the screenplays for "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and the upcoming "The Flash" starring Ezra Miller.

eOne is also working on a live-action "Dungeons and Dragons" television series, with "Red Notice" director Rawson Marshall Thurber acting as showrunner, likely to be set in the same universe.

