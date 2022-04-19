^

Entertainment

She's into him: Belle Mariano joins Donny Pangilinan in campaign sorties

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 1:57pm
She's into him: Belle Mariano joins Donny Pangilinan in campaign sorties
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in 'He's Into Her'
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan is proud of being able to show his support and belief for his chosen candidate this coming elections and it seems his reel partner Belle Mariano agrees.  

The young actor had gone viral for actively joining the campaign activities of his uncle, vice-presidential aspirant Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. On April 13, he had his "He's Into Her" (HIH) leading lady, Belle, join in his family's effort to do house to house campaign in Baguio. Belle even uploaded their activities in her Instagram stories. 

"I think as a citizen, we have a voice and I just used it. It's something that I'm obviously proud of that I get to speak my beliefs and show who I support and I think people should do the same," Donny said at the recent presscon for the second season of "HIH" set to premiere on Friday, April 22, on iWant. 

He added, "Don't be afraid to show it kasi konting araw na lang, 30 plus days, elections na. And as Filipinos, we have a duty to our country to show that side as well."

Despite his busy schedule, the young actor has joined his uncle's sorties and door-to-door campaigning with his family. His father side is known to have members who joined showbiz. His father's sister's family, talent manager Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano including her children, are also actively campaigning for her brother.  

Donny first joined his uncle's campaign rally held last month in Pasig. The young actor shared that as long as he is not offending anyone with his belief, he remains proud of himself. 

"I just believe that as long as you're not stepping on other people and showing what you believe in in the right way, that it's the best thing to do. So I'm proud. I'm happy and hopefully we don't lose hope and we just keep praying for the best," Donny shared. 

He added that as long as his busy schedule permits, he would love to join in his uncle's future sorties. 

Meanwhile, he will be busy in promoting "HIH2." While the first season of the hit campus romantic-comedy was an epic meet-cute fantasy love story, as head writer Vanessa Valdez described it, the upcoming season will have more depth and maturity. It starts to unfold the potentially heartbreaking twist in the young relationship of Deib (Donny) and Maxpein (Belle Mariano) as revealed at last season's finale. 

Donny hinted that the second season will also tackle the consequences of Deib's bully past. It is a redemption story after all among others, Valdez said. 

"You know there's so much hatred already in the world. So much is going on. We should contribute to the goodness, to the positivity and we will make mistakes from time to time because we're human but what's important is we acknowledge this mistakes and move forward," Donny said when asked about bullying, one of the central themes of the first season. 

"I think with Deib, that's really important. But that does not mean you don't face the consequences of your actions," he said.  

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano 'level up' in relationship along with 'He's Into Her'

BELLE MARIANO

DONBELLE

DONNY PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Fantastic Beasts' tops N. America box office

'Fantastic Beasts' tops N. America box office

7 hours ago
Ticket sales for the Warner Bros. fantasy film, the third in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, were the lowest of any of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Fantastic Beasts' tops N. America box office

'Fantastic Beasts' tops N. America box office

7 hours ago
Ticket sales for the Warner Bros. fantasy film, the third in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, were the lowest of any of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;most hated husband&rsquo; on TV, Zanjoe Marudo turns lovable &lsquo;proxy bf&rsquo; in film

From ‘most hated husband’ on TV, Zanjoe Marudo turns lovable ‘proxy bf’ in film

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
One may agree that David Ilustre is probably the “most hated” character on the small screen these days. But learn...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez engaged

'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maja Salvador is now engaged with boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Grayson Villanueva on working with Billie Eilish, Finneas & Disney Pixar

Grayson Villanueva on working with Billie Eilish, Finneas & Disney Pixar

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Filipino-American singer Grayson Villanueva felt honored to have lent his voice to Disney/Pixar’s latest animated film...
Entertainment
fbtw
The sights & sounds of Bridgerton

The sights & sounds of Bridgerton

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Who cares about historical accuracy? You will not find that in Bridgerton. Always fast-paced, there is nothing formal or regal...
Entertainment
fbtw
A piece of Philippine history told in rock musical about Andres Bonifacio

A piece of Philippine history told in rock musical about Andres Bonifacio

By Euden Valdez | 22 hours ago
“2Bayani: Isang Rock Operang Alay kay Andres Bonifacio” is now streaming online via KTX.ph until April 23.
Entertainment
fbtw
2NE1, stars react to 2NE1 stage comeback at Coachella 2022

2NE1, stars react to 2NE1 stage comeback at Coachella 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 22 hours ago
CL shared a touching message following her reunion with 2NE1 bandmates during her 88Rising set at the Coachella Music...
Entertainment
fbtw
School and pregnancy: How Dimples Romana strikes a balance&nbsp;
play

School and pregnancy: How Dimples Romana strikes a balance 

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
The rewards outweigh the sacrifices, she shared.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with