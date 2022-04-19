She's into him: Belle Mariano joins Donny Pangilinan in campaign sorties

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan is proud of being able to show his support and belief for his chosen candidate this coming elections and it seems his reel partner Belle Mariano agrees.

The young actor had gone viral for actively joining the campaign activities of his uncle, vice-presidential aspirant Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. On April 13, he had his "He's Into Her" (HIH) leading lady, Belle, join in his family's effort to do house to house campaign in Baguio. Belle even uploaded their activities in her Instagram stories.

"I think as a citizen, we have a voice and I just used it. It's something that I'm obviously proud of that I get to speak my beliefs and show who I support and I think people should do the same," Donny said at the recent presscon for the second season of "HIH" set to premiere on Friday, April 22, on iWant.

He added, "Don't be afraid to show it kasi konting araw na lang, 30 plus days, elections na. And as Filipinos, we have a duty to our country to show that side as well."

Despite his busy schedule, the young actor has joined his uncle's sorties and door-to-door campaigning with his family. His father side is known to have members who joined showbiz. His father's sister's family, talent manager Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano including her children, are also actively campaigning for her brother.

Donny first joined his uncle's campaign rally held last month in Pasig. The young actor shared that as long as he is not offending anyone with his belief, he remains proud of himself.

"I just believe that as long as you're not stepping on other people and showing what you believe in in the right way, that it's the best thing to do. So I'm proud. I'm happy and hopefully we don't lose hope and we just keep praying for the best," Donny shared.

He added that as long as his busy schedule permits, he would love to join in his uncle's future sorties.

Meanwhile, he will be busy in promoting "HIH2." While the first season of the hit campus romantic-comedy was an epic meet-cute fantasy love story, as head writer Vanessa Valdez described it, the upcoming season will have more depth and maturity. It starts to unfold the potentially heartbreaking twist in the young relationship of Deib (Donny) and Maxpein (Belle Mariano) as revealed at last season's finale.

Donny hinted that the second season will also tackle the consequences of Deib's bully past. It is a redemption story after all among others, Valdez said.

"You know there's so much hatred already in the world. So much is going on. We should contribute to the goodness, to the positivity and we will make mistakes from time to time because we're human but what's important is we acknowledge this mistakes and move forward," Donny said when asked about bullying, one of the central themes of the first season.

"I think with Deib, that's really important. But that does not mean you don't face the consequences of your actions," he said.

