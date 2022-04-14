^

Rabiya Mateo is 'Chika Minute' correspondent on '24 Oras'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 10:22am
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as a TV correspondent
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo just had her first hand at being a TV correspondent, as the beauty queen had her first "Chika Minute" lead-in on "24 Oras" on Wednesday. 

Rabiya did a little celebratory dance after her smooth delivery of her first hosting lines on TV, as seen in the behind-the-scene snippet she shared. 

Actor Jeric Gonzales, Rabiya's boyfriend, showed support for her on Instagram, writing a comment under her post, "Proud of you always."

In a previous interview with GMA Network, the beauty queen shared how she's always wanted to try hosting.

“I was very happy kasi as a person, madaldal talaga ako. And when I was having a meeting with my team, with my management under Sparkle, napag-usapan din na I really want to do hosting. Kaya parang a few days after noong meeting, na-pitch in na 'to na may possibility na I can do a segment for 'Chika Minute.' Kaya hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung opportunity,” she said.

On April 13, Sparkle GMA Artist Center also officially welcomed Rabiya as one of its talents, as posted by the agency on Instagram.

In November 2021, Rabiya debuted her first acting role, working alongside Kim Rodriguez and Jeric Gonzales in GMA-7’s public affairs program "Wish Ko Lang," describing the experience as her “baptism of fire.” She also signed a contract with GMA Network that same month.

