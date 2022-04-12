^

"No reason to be upset": Jennifer Garner on ex-husband Ben Affleck's second engagement to Jennifer Lopez

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 5:05pm
"No reason to be upset": Jennifer Garner on ex-husband Ben Affleck's second engagement to Jennifer Lopez
Composite image of Jennifer Garner and of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
AFP / Angela Weiss, Filippo Monteforte

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennifer Garner reportedly revealed her thoughts on ex-husband Ben Affleck becoming engaged to Jennifer Lopez again.

A source told "In Touch Weekly" magazine that Garner is not shocked about the engagement, adding that the children are a bigger priority. Garner and Affleck have three children together from their ten-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The same source said that Affleck "told pretty much everyone that he lost Jen once before, and he’s not going to let that happen again."

The source added, "It’s meant to be, and if you see them together, there’s no doubt about it.”

Meanwhile a different souce told HollywoodLife that Garner was "completely favorable" to Affleck and Lopez's engagement — their second after November 2002, though they never wed and broke up less than two years later. Garner allegedly even congratulated the newly engaged couple.

"There is no reason whatsoever to be upset about this," the source said. "She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo.”

The source even said both Jennifers have respect for each other as mothers and individuals, are on speaking terms, and will be part of each other’s families for life.

Will Garner be invited to the wedding? The source said there is no reason she would not be invited. Though the decision to accept would be hers alone, but will again prioritize what is best for the children.

Affleck and Lopez reignited their relationship in early 2021, and the latter confirmed the engagement over the weekend when she posted a video on her newsletter "On the JLo" admiring an emerald-cut pale green diamond ring.

Lopez said, "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

