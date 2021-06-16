BenJen 2.0: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez caught in steamy PDA

MANILA, Philippines — Reuniting couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught on video displaying their affection in public at Nobu in Malibu.

According to an exclusive report by Page Six, this was the first time that the couple was seen showing their love after they reignited their love earlier this year.

In the video, Ben and Jennifer were seen madly in love with each other, sharing heavy smooches and long hugs.

Jennifer’s kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, were also present for the occasion.

A source told People that Jennifer’s mother Guadalupe approved the reignited romance.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago,” the insider said.

Ben and Jennifer were engaged in 2002 but never got married. Page Six reported that they have been reunited in April weeks after Jennifer's breakup with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

