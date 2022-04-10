^

Zephanie carries on musical journey with GMA

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
April 10, 2022 | 12:00am
Zephanie carries on musical journey with GMA
With her newfound Kapuso home, Zephanie will remain true to her creative core, which is singing, but will also venture into other entertainment territories such as acting.
She has the heart to entertain people and does it well with her soothing and powerful voice. Zephanie will carry on that musical calling in her newfound home, GMA 7.

She is a welcome addition to the Kapuso Network’s Sparkle, the artist center tasked to help every talent reach new heights.

“(It’s) more on singing, ang center (it remains the focus of my career),” said Zephanie when asked about her upcoming projects that the public can look forward to, in a recent press conference, “but with acting, hindi po imposible na mag-venture po (ako) (it’s not impossible for me to venture into acting), and to explore this (another) part of (the entertainment) industry.”

The young chanteuse added that she has started attending acting workshops and enjoyed them.

“It (is) also very challenging,” said Zephanie of putting herself in someone else’s shoes. “Sometimes I also look forward (to new) challenges, parang ang saya sa feeling nung na-cha-challenge ka. Acting is really on my bucket list.”

This is a heads-up to her followers that Zephanie may not only be seen on the small screen to perform popular and new tunes and collaborate with fellow singers, but may grace it to essay a character with another actor or in an acting ensemble.

“Sobrang dami po,” shared she of the things she would like to do with this new career beginning. “First and foremost is, (I want) to grow and learn new things, to experience new things with them, our fellow Kapuso and GMA at siyempre po, to build new relationships and (to go on) new adventures.”

Preparations for all of this began middle of last year that saw her, aside from doing acting workshops, enhancing further her singing and dancing. She had also to psych herself up for any development in her career.

“So, talagang matindihang preparations po dahil kahit anuman pong dumating na opportunity, para handa tayo (preparations were really extensive. So whatever opportunity that comes my away, I’ll be ready).”

And when the opportunity to continue her budding career with GMA landed in her lap, it’s safe to say that Zephanie, also being co-managed by Cornerstone Entertainment, was ready for it.

Last Sunday, Zephanie showed what she was made of as a singer in All-Out Sundays (AOS), in which she is a mainstay. Zephanie can now work with GMA singers like Julie Anne San Jose, Lani Misalucha, Mark Bautista and Christian Bautista. Soon, she will find an onscreen partner among Sparkle’s male teen stars.

“Personally, masasabi ko na talagang hindi naman po madali din yung every time na nagkakaroon po ng new transition sa buhay ko (I can say that it’s never easy every time I experience a new transition in my life),” said she, adding that she was not only referring to her recent GMA transfer, but also to some changes that occur at certain periods in one’s life.

“Every time na meron po akong papasuking bagong situation or experience, talagang na-cha-challenge po (ako) at pinag-iisipan kong mabuti (every time I enter a new situation or experience, I really get challenged by it and think hard about it), but with all the guidance of my family and the support of my management, siguro po naging madali din naman po at talagang exciting (this transition has become easy and is exciting).”

It seems that Zephanie has embraced this career turn by sporting a new look.

“With this new image… I don’t think it’s just about my transfer to GMA, but also personally, since I just turned 19 this year, siguro part na din nung pag-edad ko din,” said she, “the change in my image and the way I present myself.”

Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan, Sparkle consultant, in a press statement, welcomed Zephanie and described her as a talent with a beautiful voice, a disarming smile and a great personality. He added that she is a known product endorser and social media personality “with millions of views and followers.”

Senior assistant vice president for Alternative Productions Gigi Lara, shared, also in the same statement, this piece of good news that Zephanie will sing the Summer theme for Sparkle.

Last year, Zephanie with 10 other talents had the privilege to participate in the two-week boot camp at the global pop group Now United’s creative hub in Dubai. She attended song-and-dance workshops and had a performance with boot campers and Now United members. Zephanie, now a Sparkle talent is expected to use every lesson learned from it.

“The boot camp was meant to be a training lang po talaga para sa amin, kaya if ever man na magkaroon ng result yun or ng opportunity na maibigay sa amin mga boot campers during that time, we’ll see kung paano ang mangyayari,” said she. “As of now, we treated that as purely training which has really helped (and enhanced) my skills (as a performer).”

Again, with a new home to further nurture her singing and explore acting, Zephanie can only promise one thing for those people who believe in her.

“I will always do my best in this new journey,” said she. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me. This is really a blessing and I’m really excited about new adventures (that I will pursue) with them (GMA).”

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Actress and Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner up Emmanuelle Vera revealed that she will join another pageant this y...
Vivian Velez, celebrities launch Bayad Buwis Movement

Vivian Velez, celebrities launch Bayad Buwis Movement

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Celebrities Vivian Velez and Rez Cortez led the launching of the Bayad Buwis Moment on Thursday, which aims to get the P203...
Omnibus K-drama Our Blues assembles star-studded cast

Omnibus K-drama Our Blues assembles star-studded cast

By Nathalie Tomada | 4 hours ago
Even before its April 9 premiere on Netflix, Our Blues was stirring up excitement among fans for assembling a cast of who’s...
CODA brings back Both Sides Now

CODA brings back Both Sides Now

By Baby A. Gil | 4 hours ago
I fell in love with Both Sides Now the first time I heard it in 1968.
Shamcey Supsup vows upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant to be the grandest

Shamcey Supsup vows upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant to be the grandest

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines Organization national director Shamcey Supsup vowed that the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines...
'Mas gusto kong maging artist': Oliver Aquino weighs in on indie, mainstream

'Mas gusto kong maging artist': Oliver Aquino weighs in on indie, mainstream

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Indie actor Oliver Aquino revealed that he will choose indie over mainstream because it tackles reality and social cause...
Jericho Rosales nominated for Best Actor at LA film festival

Jericho Rosales nominated for Best Actor at LA film festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales is nominated in the Best Actor category in the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards. 
