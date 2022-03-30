Zoe Kravitz takes swipe at Will Smith over controversial slap

MANILA, Philippines — American actress Zoe Kravitz took a swipe at Will Smith after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Monday.

In her Instagram account, Zoe posted photos of her in the awards night.

“Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” she captioned her post.

In another Instagram post, Zoe shared a photo of herself wearing white dress at the after party of the awards night.

“And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote.

During the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre, Will walked on the stage and slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" Will told Chris.

Will then won the Best Actor award later that night for his performance in the movie "King Richard.”

The actor took to his Instagram account to apologize to Chris a day after the incident.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Will wrote.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress," he added.

