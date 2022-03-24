^

Ex-lovers Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial exchange playful comments online

Jan Milo Severo
March 24, 2022
Former VIVA hunk Diego Loyzaga and rising actress Barbie Imperial star in the latest romance film of Actor/Director Fifth Solomon, titled "Dulo."
MANILA, Philippines — Former lovers Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga recently had a playful exchange on social media. 

In Barbie's Instagram account, she posted a photo of her showing her new red hair color. 

“b**ch u better be joking,” Barbie captioned the post. 

Diego was quick to comment on the post, saying: "Poison ivy?"

 

 

Barbie then replied with, “Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA.”

“r u suuuuure?” Diego responded. 

After the exchange, their fans wished for them to get back together. 

Barbie confirmed that she and Diego have broken up last February. 

She said that both of them have mutually decided to part ways and that they are in good terms. 

Barbie and Diego confirmed their relationship in January 2021. 

