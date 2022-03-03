Andi Eigenmann, family back in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann and champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, together with their kids, are now back in Siargao months after Super Typhoon Odette ravaged the island.

In her Instagram account, Andi posted photos of them in a plane en route their island home.

“We have bid adieu to City life! This family adventure we are currently on has been a special one,” she wrote.

“We'll be sharing more of this soon but you can check out our Bye Manila vlog for now on our Youtube channel!” she added.

In another post, Andi shared that her family went first to Cebu to get their kids a passport so they can travel abroad.

“We made a pit stop at Cebu before our adventure officially began. Check out why we flew there and all the other activities we were able to do on our short stay there, on the #HappyIslanders youtube channel today!” she said.

Andi and Philmar welcomed their first child together, Lilo Eigenmann Alipayo, in July 2019.

