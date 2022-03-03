^

Entertainment

Andi Eigenmann, family back in Siargao

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 7:11pm
Andi Eigenmann, family back in Siargao
Celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo with their kids
Andi Eigenmann via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann and champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, together with their kids, are now back in Siargao months after Super Typhoon Odette ravaged the island. 

In her Instagram account, Andi posted photos of them in a plane en route their island home.

“We have bid adieu to City life! This family adventure we are currently on has been a special one,” she wrote. 

“We'll be sharing more of this soon but you can check out our Bye Manila vlog for now on our Youtube channel!” she added. 

In another post, Andi shared that her family went first to Cebu to get their kids a passport so they can travel abroad. 

“We made a pit stop at Cebu before our adventure officially began. Check out why we flew there and all the other activities we were able to do on our short stay there, on the #HappyIslanders youtube channel today!” she said. 

Andi and Philmar welcomed their first child together, Lilo Eigenmann Alipayo, in July 2019. 

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann shares how she lost 50 pounds in 10 months
 

ANDI EIGNEMANN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'True ba gay daw siya?': Tom Rodriguez turns off comment section on Instagram

'True ba gay daw siya?': Tom Rodriguez turns off comment section on Instagram

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez turned off his comment section on Instagram after receiving lots of criticism from social media...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai actress Tangmo found dead in river

Thai actress Tangmo found dead in river

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After 38-hour search, Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong was found dead in Chao Phraya river in Ba...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Doble balik sa karma': Gabby Eigenmann warns scammer after Rocco Nacino almost fell for 'budol'

'Doble balik sa karma': Gabby Eigenmann warns scammer after Rocco Nacino almost fell for 'budol'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino revealed that he almost lost P10,000 to a scammer posing as fellow actor Gabby Eigenmann. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cheater, dishonest': Carla Abellana likes IG comments suggesting Tom Rodriguez cheated on her

'Cheater, dishonest': Carla Abellana likes IG comments suggesting Tom Rodriguez cheated on her

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
It seems like newlyweds Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez are still dealing with serious marital problems, as the actress has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World finalist Tracy Perez shocked with rice supply from Pinoys in Puerto Rico

Miss World finalist Tracy Perez shocked with rice supply from Pinoys in Puerto Rico

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The Filipino migration to countries across the globe not only serves as an important source for the national coffers, but...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce finalized

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce finalized

11 hours ago
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West officially ended Wednesday when a Los Angeles...
Entertainment
fbtw
Review: Robert Pattinson is a Kurt Cobain rock star in 'The Batman'

Review: Robert Pattinson is a Kurt Cobain rock star in 'The Batman'

By Marane A. Plaza | 11 hours ago
Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is an angry yet briliant, grungy sleuth with a taste for vengeance and little to live for,...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN sets sights on global audiences via international productions, co-prods

ABS-CBN sets sights on global audiences via international productions, co-prods

By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
ABS-CBN continues to eye global audiences with recently announced international production Cattleya Killer and co-productions...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Kapuso pairings to brighten up the small screen

New Kapuso pairings to brighten up the small screen

By Jerry Donato | 20 hours ago
Loveteams are part and parcel of the local entertainment landscape.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji reunite for son's 10th birthday

Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji reunite for son's 10th birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Estranged couple Maggie Wilson and Victor Consunji reunited for their son Connor's 10th birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with