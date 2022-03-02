^

'Rustom is back': BB Gandanghari parodies old self

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 10:33am
BB Gandanghari
BB Gandanghari via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like BB Gandanghari misses her old self as she posted on social media videos of her being Rustom Padilla. 

In a series of reel post on her Instagram account, BB shared videos of her filtered with beard.

“#Rustom is BACK??” she wrote in one of the reels. 

“Goodnight guys –Rustom / Tse??- BB. Papagupit pala ha,” she added. 

 

 

In another post, BB and Rustom are thinking of cutting her hair because of Rustom. 

“#catCave: when Past catches up with the Present…  And who will prevail? Papayag kaya si BB to have a haircut?? Abangan sa very mini #reels series na ito, pinamagatang… ‘Hiram na Katawan.’ Pampa #goodvibes lang mga tol??-Rustom,” she wrote. 

 

 

She also asked her followers not to burst her trip. 

“#LaughTrip… bago matulog. Please walang basagan ng trip… Pero di ba?? Total nightmare, if and when… hahahaha,” she wrote. 
 

