'Rustom is back': BB Gandanghari parodies old self

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like BB Gandanghari misses her old self as she posted on social media videos of her being Rustom Padilla.

In a series of reel post on her Instagram account, BB shared videos of her filtered with beard.

“#Rustom is BACK??” she wrote in one of the reels.

“Goodnight guys –Rustom / Tse??- BB. Papagupit pala ha,” she added.

In another post, BB and Rustom are thinking of cutting her hair because of Rustom.

“#catCave: when Past catches up with the Present… And who will prevail? Papayag kaya si BB to have a haircut?? Abangan sa very mini #reels series na ito, pinamagatang… ‘Hiram na Katawan.’ Pampa #goodvibes lang mga tol??-Rustom,” she wrote.

She also asked her followers not to burst her trip.

“#LaughTrip… bago matulog. Please walang basagan ng trip… Pero di ba?? Total nightmare, if and when… hahahaha,” she wrote.

