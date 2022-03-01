



















































 
























^


 











 
















Fashion and Beauty


'Totally feel like a woman!': BB Gandanghari shares first mammogram experience




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 4:41pm
 





'Totally feel like a woman!': BB Gandanghari shares first mammogram experience
Model BB Gandanghari
@yvonnephoto via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Actress BB Gandanghari shared her excitement over her first ever mammogram experience in the US, a physical exam required of women annually in America for health insurance purposes.  


After being recognized as a woman in the US more than five years ago, BB was required to have the procedure which examines a woman's breast for early detection of cancer. 


Gandanghari took to Instagram to share her experience. 


“First time to do this and totally feel like a woman… why? Because only women do this for their yearly physical check up as required by the insurance and medical provider,” she said in the caption.


 








 








 


During the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006, Gandanghari, who was first known as Rustom Padilla, revealed that she was a trans woman. A decade later, she was formally recognized as a woman by a Los Angeles court. 


RELATED: BB Gandanghari bares 'untold story' behind Rustom Padilla, Carmina Villaroel split


 
















 



BB GANDANGHARI

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









'Totally feel like a woman!': BB Gandanghari shares first mammogram experience







1 hour ago


'Totally feel like a woman!': BB Gandanghari shares first mammogram experience



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


Actress BB Gandanghari shared her excitement over her first ever mammogram experience in the US, a physical exam required...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













'Clouds of florals, breathtaking debuntante': All the details of Francine Diaz's dreamland debut party







2 hours ago


'Clouds of florals, breathtaking debuntante': All the details of Francine Diaz's dreamland debut party



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago  


Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz finally got the dreamland-themed debutant’s party she deserves on February 26. The...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













In photos: Gucci, Adidas launch collaboration collection







8 hours ago


In photos: Gucci, Adidas launch collaboration collection



By Alexandria Sage |
8 hours ago 


Why have one logo when you can have two? 








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Ivana Alawi celebrates 15M YouTube subscribers, own skincare line







4 days ago


Ivana Alawi celebrates 15M YouTube subscribers, own skincare line



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


Actress and YouTuber Ivana Alawi has been celebrating some major career milestones: her 15 million YouTube subscribers...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Cactus now used as leather alternative







5 days ago


Cactus now used as leather alternative



By Marane A. Plaza |
 5 days ago 


Many fashion brands, including Stella McCartney, Hermes and Gucci, have been looking for alternatives to animal leather. A...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













V-dates at home: Designer shares fashion tips







5 days ago


V-dates at home: Designer shares fashion tips



By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark |
5 days ago 


It's still the season of love, and while Valentine's month is still not free from safety restrictions caused by the pandemic,...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with