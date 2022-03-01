'Totally feel like a woman!': BB Gandanghari shares first mammogram experience

MANILA, Philippines — Actress BB Gandanghari shared her excitement over her first ever mammogram experience in the US, a physical exam required of women annually in America for health insurance purposes.

After being recognized as a woman in the US more than five years ago, BB was required to have the procedure which examines a woman's breast for early detection of cancer.

Gandanghari took to Instagram to share her experience.

“First time to do this and totally feel like a woman… why? Because only women do this for their yearly physical check up as required by the insurance and medical provider,” she said in the caption.

During the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006, Gandanghari, who was first known as Rustom Padilla, revealed that she was a trans woman. A decade later, she was formally recognized as a woman by a Los Angeles court.

