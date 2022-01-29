

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Gigi de Lana launches debut album
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 29, 2022





 
Gigi de Lana launches debut album
Singer Gigi de Lana
Gigi de Lana via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gigi de Lana launched her self-titled debut album under Star Music.


Gigi and her band The Gigi Vibes have worked on the highly anticipated project that is set to depict different stages of love, from falling to getting heartbroken to recovering from pain, through its eight original songs and two bonus tracks. 



“Sobrang andaming pinagdaanan. Andaming nangyari kung paano namin nacompose ang mga kanta, kung paano namin naprodyus ang mga kanta. The songs went through ups and downs na hindi namin akalain na eto na siya,” Gigi said.   


Its key track “O Bakit Ba” is about the never-ending cycle of getting hurt written by Gigi and Erwin Lacsa. The Kapamilya artist also co-wrote another song in the album entitled “Letting Go” together with Jon Cruz and Erin Justo.








The album also includes Gigi’s debut single and break-up anthem “Sakalam” and the official soundtrack of ABS-CBN Entertainment’s “Viral Scandal” series entitled “Nasayo Ako.” Her remake of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” now the theme song of her ongoing iQiyi series “Hello Heart” with Gerald Anderson, is likewise part of the release.


The pop-rock record also features the songs “Bibitawan, “First Night,” “Topak,” “Isang Idlip” and “Huling Lapit.” ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo served as its overall producer.


Gigi shared what the album means to her and her band. “We want to bring back pop-rock music to encourage listeners to be true to themselves. This is about truth.”


One of today’s fastest rising stars, Gigi rose to fame after her performance of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” from her band’s online gig, went viral. The RISE Artists Studio talent also performed at the 1MX Dubai 2021 and headlined her first digital concert with The Gigi Vibes, “Gigi De Lana: Holiday Vibes” for YouTube Music Night last December. 


 










 









