Dexter Doria launches digital show to fight fake news
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Dexter Doria launched her digital show poised to fight fake news.
In the first episode of “Didi Serye” on Facebook, Dexter personifies a retired teacher named Nana Didi.
"Dati kasi bawal magsalita. Noon, mayroong anti-rumor mongering law. Iyon iyong di ka pwede tsumika-tsika. 'Pag narinig kang kinakalaban ang gobyerno, any moment kalaboso ka. Ngayon, bawal na ang hindi kumibo," Dexter said.
“Tandaan, hindi paninira ang pagsasabi ng totoo!" she added.
In the next episode, Dexter answers the question, "Golden era ba ang martial law years?"
"Magsiyasat tayo gamit ang mapagkakatiwalaang impormasyon. Hindi lang Facebook, ha,' Doria reminds viewers,” she said.
Dexter said that our national debt in 1962 was at $360 million but rose to $28.3 billion in 1986.
"I-research niyo pa, hayan ang Google o," she said.
