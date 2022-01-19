Pete Davidson reacts to Kanye West's rap about beating his ass

From left: US rapper Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020; US actor-comedian Pete Davidson arrives for Tubi's "The Freak Brothers" experience at Fred Segal in Los Angeles on December 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Pete Davidson seemed unbothered about Kanye West's shoutout to him on his new track "Eazy," wherein the rapper expressed he wanted to beat Pete Davidson's ass.

According to an insider, Kim Kardashian's new beau found the lyrics "totally hilarious.”

“Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,” the source added.

Pete is used to tabloid drama, especially with his previous high-profile romantic relationships with stars like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber. But the comedian admitted that being with Kardashian has put him on another level of scrutiny.

“It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” said the source.

Apparently, West’s song had a positive effect on the new couple. “The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” another source told Page Six.

“Kim and Pete can talk to each other about what is going on,” the insider added. “It’s nice to have someone to share concerns with.”

