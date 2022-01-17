Kanye West raps about beating 'Pete Davidson's ass' in new track 'Eazy'

From left: US rapper Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020; US actor-comedian Pete Davidson arrives for Tubi's "The Freak Brothers" experience at Fred Segal in Los Angeles on December 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Never been one to be quiet about his personal life, controversial musician Kanye West raps about his divorce with Kim Kardashian, and "beating Pete Davidson's ass" on his new track called "Eazy."

In his new collaboration song with rapper The Game, Kanye, who's also now legally known as "Ye" since his name change last year, references his ongoing divorce process with the reality star.

"We havin' the best divorce ever/If we go to court, we'll go to court together," West raps. He also adds, "Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together," referring to Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Later in the song, West references his 2002 car accident (the basis for his debut single, "Through the Wire"), rapping, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," followed by a female voice saying, "Who?"

Kim has been reportedly dating the "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson, with sightings of the two on a vacation in the Bahamas.

The personal references on the new Ye track "Eazy" doesn't end there, as West also gets candid about parenting.

"I watched four kids for like five hours today," he raps, adding, "Rich-ass kids, this ain't yo mama house/Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out" and "Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein' rich for?"

Kanye reportedly bought a new house in front of Kim's mansion in an effort to co-parent their four kids North, Saint, Chigaco and Psalm.

