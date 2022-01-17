Who is Julia Fox? Get to know Kanye West's new girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Since New York’s Page Six first reported about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce back in January 2021, non-stop buzz surrounded the ex-couple: from the reasons of their fallout, to their co-parenting style, to Kim’s new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

Recently, Kanye has also been making headlines as he’s been parading his new lady on date nights all over New York, LA and Miami.

So who exactly is Julia Fox?

‘Uncut Gems’ it-girl

Julia Fox became an instant it-girl for a quick hot minute back in 2019 when Adam Sandler’s crime thriller film "The Uncut Gems" was released.

Julia played the character of Julia De Fiore, the employee slash hot girlfriend of Sandler’s character in the movie, gambler Howrd Ratner. Julia was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards for her portrayal of the breakout role, while Vogue Magazine called her a “modern bombshell."

Manhattan scene’s creative

Apart from being an actress, Julia has been known as very active in writing, directing and producing films.

Talking to Refinery29, Julia shared her interest about being behind the camera.

"I’m going to act a little more, but then my bigger picture is writing, directing, [and] producing. I have so many scripts. It’s about fine-tuning, and finding the right team. Even though I do love being in front of the camera, I feel more comfortable behind it. I just want to let my work speak for itself, and not always be the center of attention.”

She previously wrote and directed "Fantasy Girls," a 2021 short film about teenagers involved in sex work in Reno, Nevada.

An eccentric artist

Seems like Fox has enough eccentric moments in the art scene that can definitely go up against West’s.

In 2017, the actress held her own funeral or more specifically, an art exhibition titled "R.I.P. Julia Fox." The show was curated by Richie Shazam, wherein Julia used her own blood on some silk canvases to express her art.

"I wanted the show to be as authentic and personal as possible. I extracted the blood with a syringe and used the syringe to paint on the silk. It wasn’t as bad as it seems," she told the HuffPost.

Fox has also self-published two books of her own photography: 2015's "Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea," and 2016's "PTSD."

Lead actress in the upcoming 'Madonna' biopic?

After penning all about her new romance with the rapper for Interview Magazine, detailing her whirlwind romance that started on New Year’s Eve in Miami and sharing how Kanye filled a hotel room with Balenciaga outfits as gifts for her, the actress has now been open about the possibility of her playing Madonna in an upcoming biopic.

Recently, the new couple partied at Delilah’s, a celebrity spot in Los Angeles with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and West’s new bestie, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown.

Madonna herself posted a photo of herself with Ye’s new girlfriend, with the caption, “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………????????????”

It’s not confirmed yet if Julia will indeed take on the iconic role. But it is safe to assume that she will be part of Madonna’s new biopic, which is reportedly going to be written, produced and directed by the "Queen of Pop" herself.

RELATED: Madonna to direct own biopic