Arnold Clavio narrates 'real and serious' COVID-19 experience
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
Arnold Clavio narrates 'real and serious' COVID-19 experience
Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.


He shared this in a video of him taking his antigen tests on his Instagram page last January 9.


Clavio shared that he contracted the virus, despite taking extra precautionary measures against the virus.


"After almost two years, this is my first time to be infected by [COVID-19] virus," he said. "It's real and serious."


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




The broadcaster shared that he got exposed to a COVID positive individual last Thursday, January 6.


This prompted him to take an antigen test, which then came out negative. After his “close contact” tested negative for the virus, the anchor then opted to take another test yesterday, which unfortunately gave out a positive result.


Clavio thanked those who offered their prayers for him in a separate post. "Thank you for all your prayers. Di ko ito malalagpasan, kung wala kayong lahat. At promise, magpapalakas ako para sa inyo," he said.


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




RELATED: 'Vaccines save lives': Gretchen Fullido shares COVID-19 bout


 










 









Philstar









 















    

