'Vaccines save lives': Gretchen Fullido shares COVID-19 bout
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 8:40am





 
'Vaccines save lives': Gretchen Fullido shares COVID-19 bout
Broadcaster Gretchen Fullido
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya showbiz reporter Gretchen Fullido shared her COVID-19 experience in detail through in an Instagram post on January 9.


Despite being vaccinated and securing her booster shot, the reporter got positive results both from antigen and RT-PCR tests last January 3. 


“I immediately went into isolation [and] prepared all the essential supplements and medicines that I need to take to strengthen my immune system for the days ahead. Note that I am fully vaccinated and got my booster shot last December,” she said.


Gretchen shared all of the symptoms she experienced all throughout the week, like headache, sore throat, cough, cold, shortness of breath and fatigue. She also mentioned how her sense of taste and smell were off for three days.


 








 


Fullido’s antigen tests came out negative after a week of symtoms. She shared then that she will still stay in isolation to comply with protocols by the Department of Health (DOH).


“Even if I no longer have symptoms and I feel ok, completing the DOH 10 day isolation and quarantine protocol is a must. Make sure to get your doctor’s clearance if you can be released and to know if you are fit to work,” she noted.


Fullido also reminded the public of the importance of the vaccine.


“VACCINES REALLY SAVE LIVES. Please get vaccinated [and] get a booster shot as soon as you can so we can protect ourselves [and] others,” she said. “Let’s be responsible and compassionate to one another.”


