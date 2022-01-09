Jo Berry hopes to inspire in Little Princess

After starring in Onanay and The Gift, Jo plays Princess, a woman with big dreams to chase for her family, in her newest series. Her character will meet her two ‘princes,’ played by Rodjun Cruz and Juancho Trivino.

MANILA, Philippines — Every time she stars in a show or supports an actor in a scene, Jo Berry never fails to deliver. Viewers can laugh and cry with her, and understand and learn anew about love and happiness. Most importantly, she inspires everyone and makes them smile by bringing her adorable personality and talent on the TV screen.

“I’m beyond thankful,” said Jo about the acting opportunities GMA has gifted her career so far in a recent virtual meet-up with the press. “Simulang-simula, yung mga binibigay nila sa akin na story, nang creative team at ng mga boss, are very inspiring (From the very start, the stories [or projects] the creative team and my bosses at GMA have been given me are all inspiring). Yun naman po talaga yung aim ko nung nag-decide akong tanggapin yung first role ko na maka-inspire talaga ako ng ibang tao, I’m very thankful for it.”

With her performances and visibility in shows such as Onanay and The Gift, Jo has become, as she put it, “representative ako ng, hindi lang (ng) little people, kundi ng other differently abled people din,” shared the GMA Artist Center, now Sparkle, talent. She’s acting with a purpose.

“Isa din po yun sa mga kino-consider ko lagi kapag may ginagawa ako na mapapanood ng lahat,” added she, “kasi alam ko po na nandito ako ay hindi lang for myself, kundi para na din sa kanila.” The voice and talents of people, regardless of their social strata, gender, race and ethnicity, deserve to be heard and showcased.

Rodjun Cruz.

“Yes, tama yung naging desisyon ko (I’ve made the right decision) kasi ang pangarap ko naman po since bata ako ay maka-inspire ng ibang tao,” said Jo, “So, nung binigay sa akin yung role ko to change careers, nabigyan po ako ng mas malawak na scope ng tao na para ma-inspire.”

Hands down, it was a wish granted for Jo, who worked in a business process outsourcing company prior to joining show business. She will continue to essay a lovable and inspiring character in her Afternoon Prime drama, Little Princess. With its premiere tomorrow, Jan. 10, Jo couldn’t help but feel thankful and blessed.

“Ang pinaka-malapit pa lang sa real life ko, when it comes to (my) personality, is Princess, because my previous roles (and characters) as Onay (in Onanay) and in The Gift, medyo malayo, layo po sa akin,” said Jo. In the GMA Afternoon Prime tale, her Princess dreams big and perseveres for her family.

Also joining Jo in Little Princess are Rodjun Cruz and Juancho Trivino, who will be Princess’ two “princes” vying for her attention. Rodjun and Juancho are Princess’ best friend Jaxon Pineda and her secret crush Damien Santiago, respectively.

“Napakahusay niya na aktres, napaka-generous,” said Rodjun of Jo, whom he worked in a Wish Ko Lang! episode. Two years after, they collaborated on the Little Princess set. “Kapag kasama mo si Jo Berry, parang nagiging natural ang lahat. So, pinag-uusapan namin ang bawat eksena, also with the guidance of our directors… Mas nagiging maganda ang mga eksena.”

Juancho could also attest to those Jo’s qualities, and noticed her caring nature and being a team player. “She’s very generous, mapagbigay siyang artista. She cares about the people that she works with,” added he. “(Katulad) sa mga eksena na hindi na niya kailangan umarte, kasi wala na sa kanya yung camera, sinusubukan pa rin niya yung best niya para sa amin, para masuportahanan kami. Kaya it’s very refreshing, ang sayang makatrabaho ni Jo.” But her co-stars were also there to help her in the scenes.

The creatives of Little Princess are glad to have contributed to the movement and narratives about diversity and inclusivity.

“Every time na mabibigyan ng pagkakataon na makapag-showcase ng bagong kwento ay masaya,” said director LA Madridejos, “and sobrang thankful sa GMA, in fairness to GMA, matapang ang GMA sa paggawa ng mga ganitong kwento. Masaya na bumuo nang kwento, maka-inspire, tapos, alam mo yun, na hindi yun at yun, yung ginagawa namin. So, (I feel) blessed… Ito pong sinasabi ninyong movement, masaya namang nakikita sa lahat ng streaming sites ngayon, napaka-saya na ang GMA ay hindi nagpapahuli dun, tapos nakakatulong din kami somehow para ma-push yung movement.”

Director Don Michael Perez cited Destiny Rose as a similar effort made by GMA in presenting a “very unconventional choice of subject matter, medyo sensitive yung issues na tina-tackle,” he said. “Kudos to GMA for having the guts to gamble on new ways of storytelling and new ways of creating characters.”

The director said that he is happy that “our audience now is starting to catch on,” and attributed it to their exposure to streaming platforms and other forms of media, if one may add, that offer something new, story-telling and characters-wise.

(Filipinos abroad can watch Little Princess on GMA Pinoy TV.