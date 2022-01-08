

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Samantha Lopez wins at ASEAN Excellence Achievers Awards 2021
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2022 | 10:47am





 
Samantha Lopez wins at ASEAN Excellence Achievers Awards 2021
Samantha Lopez in her guesting at "Mars Pa More" last December 2021. 
Screengrab from GMA Network YouTube channel
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actress Samantha Lopez was recently awarded Outstanding Female TV Personality of the Year at the recently concluded ASEAN Excellence Achievers Awards 2021 held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.


She is best remembered as Gracia, “Eat Bulaga's” Showdown Girl, before she first flew to New York in 2002.


For Samantha, the award can be considered an answered prayer more than just a fitting validation of her worth as an actress and performer. 


"It validated my decision to go back to showbiz and permanently stay in Manila. It sealed the deal, so to speak. I’ve made the right choice of coming back to Manila and resuming my acting career. This is my 2nd chance in my showbiz career and so this award gives me more motivation to always do better and be inspired," she said. 








In her Instagram post right after the awards night, she thanked her manager, Arnold Vegafria, her handler and everyone from her Kapuso family who supported her since her showbiz heyday.


Samantha counts herself as one of the lucky few who kept their showbiz careers afloat during the lingering pandemic. She reveals, "I kept myself busy by exercising daily, cooking and learning new skills like playing the guitar. Luckily, at that time, I was in contract with GMA Network for Love of my Life, and they took care of us financially." 


For 2022, the Kapuso actress looks forward to keeping herself busy with two teleseryes: “First Lady” with Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez, and “Love Die Repeat” with Xian Lim and Jennylyn Mercado.


 










 







 

SAMANTHA LOPEZ

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup







'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 days ago 


"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has confirmed her breakup with fiancé Mel Sarmiento.








Entertainment
fbtw













Melissa de Leon shares ordeal in  raising son Renzo







Melissa de Leon shares ordeal in raising son Renzo



By Leah Salterio |
2 days ago 


When actress Melissa de Leon-Joseph gave birth to her eldest son, Renzo, 29 years ago, she was more than happy that she finally...








Entertainment
fbtw













Original 'Voltes V' Japan producer lauds Pinoy version







Original 'Voltes V' Japan producer lauds Pinoy version



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Netizens have expressed how they're skeptical of the Filipino adaptation, but the "Voltes V" franchise owner himself said...








Entertainment
fbtw









 



KC Concepcion attends 'Sex and the City' premiere; Samantha Jones makes 'And Just Like That' cameo







KC Concepcion attends 'Sex and the City' premiere; Samantha Jones makes 'And Just Like That' cameo



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


"I love that your vagina is getting air time", said Samantha Jones' text message to Carrie Bradshaw in the latest episode...








Entertainment
fbtw













Influencer loses nearly 100k followers over 'racist' tweets







Influencer loses nearly 100k followers over 'racist' tweets



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


British influencer Elle Darby apologized after her decade-old alleged racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced online.&nb...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









'Grabe ang pasasalamat': Belle Mariano on winning Best Love Team with Donny Pangilinan







'Grabe ang pasasalamat': Belle Mariano on winning Best Love Team with Donny Pangilinan



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano expressed her gratitude to the fans of her love team with Donny Pangilinan.








Entertainment
fbtw













John Arcilla on Hollywood dreams and joy of not being typecast







John Arcilla on Hollywood dreams and joy of not being typecast



By Nathalie Tomada |
11 hours ago 


Following a big year in 2021, highlighted no less than by his Volpi Cup win, John Arcilla is looking forward to an even more...








Entertainment
fbtw













After landing on DC Batman cover, Pinoy artist shares his recipe for success







After landing on DC Batman cover, Pinoy artist shares his recipe for success



By MJ Marfori |
11 hours ago 


Manix Abrera created the cover for Batman The Knight #1, which will be released this month. Manix, like any other artist,...








Entertainment
fbtw













Working together in steamy films deepens AJ Raval & Sean De Guzman&rsquo;s friendship







Working together in steamy films deepens AJ Raval & Sean De Guzman’s friendship



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
11 hours ago 


After working on a couple of Vivamax films together, sexy stars AJ Raval and Sean De Guzman have become comfortable doing...








Entertainment
fbtw













Karen Davila misses 'TV Patrol' return to free TV due to COVID-19







Karen Davila misses 'TV Patrol' return to free TV due to COVID-19



By Jan Milo Severo |
19 hours ago 


Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila revealed that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19. 








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with