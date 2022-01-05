'Best decision I've ever made': Scottie Thompson on marrying Jinky Serrano

In this photo posted on his Instagram account on January 4, 2021, Scottie Thompson pens a sweet post for wife Jinky Serrano.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Scottie Thompson penned a sweet letter for his wife Jinky Serrano after getting married twice last year.

In his Instagram account, the Ginebra San Miguel guard said marrying Jinky was the best decision he ever made.

“The best decision I've ever made and my life's greatest blessing! Looking forward to many more memories, adventures, laughs, challenges, small wins and big successes with you!” Scottie wrote.

“Let's build a solid foundation in the years ahead for our future family and may we always put God at the center of our marriag. Know that I will always be here for you and I'd always choose you in a hundred lifetimes. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WIFEY!!” he added.

Jinky commented on her husband’s post with “I love you too husband, my rock!”

Scottie was trending last year after he got married with Jinky on June 2021 after getting engaged to his long-time girlfriend Pau Fajardo in January.

