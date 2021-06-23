'I hope sheâ€™s worth it': Kayesha Chua breaks silence on Scottie Thompson's marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Kayesha Chua, fiancee of Barangay Ginebra's Aljon Mariano and friend of Scottie Thompson and his ex-girlfriend Pau Fajardo, broke her silence on the issue surrounding the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) rebounding guard.

Scottie and Pau were engaged last January but the he got married with Jinky Serrano this June, to the surprise of Ginebra fans who watched his relationship with Pau.

In her Instagram account, Kayesha said they keep things private but their silence doesn’t mean lack of support for their friends.

“We’ve been quiet since day 1 because it was their request to keep things private. Same reason why everyone knew about it just now. Do not equate our silence to our ‘lack of support’ for our friends because you know nothing about the things we did for them. NOTHING,” Kayesha said.

Kayesha said they never left Pau and never judged Scottie and they keep on reaching to Scottie.

“She reached out to us when they were starting to have this problem, he did not… Things escalated, there was more reaching out to him but even AJ and Kev’s invites to talk were shut down. We never left her side. We never judged him. We were good friends but I guess he forgot about us too,” she said.

“I just wish he trusted us like how he said we were like family to him but he didn’t… He had to make a choice, and he chose her… We give him our best wishes and leave him to it. I wish you strength because you’ll need it. I hope she’s worth it,” she added.