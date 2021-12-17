
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'My heart bleeds': Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares family's 'Odette' ordeal
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 5:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Following her victory as Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist, Beatrice Luigi Gomez was supposed to come home to a grand parade in her hometown Cebu City. But then Typhoon Odette came.



Not only is her scheduled motorcade going to be moved. The typhoon, internationally named Rai, has so far devastated many provinces in Visayas, including Cebu and her family living there.



"I was on FaceTime with my sister and mama when the storm was just about to hit," the marines reservist recalled in an Instagram post earlier today.



"It only took minutes from a happy conversation to shift into a ghastly phone call as I heard them struggle the entire night," she expressed concern for her mom, a single parent and her sister.



 










 



In a press statement last night, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) reported that Gomez told them that her family was trapped in their home and their apartment building was badly damaged.



Gomez, however, assured that her family is now safe, thanks to rescuers.



"My family is now safe thank you to Sir @jessiehperez for staying up with me to contact my family and making sure that they’re safe as the storm was passing," she shared.



MUPH said that as soon as Gomez is out of quarantine, she will immediately go to Cebu to assist her family. The organization said the beauty queen will also help in relief efforts.



Although so happy and proud to have made an impressive finish in the international pageant, Beatrice said this Christmas might not be a merry one for them.



"It’s only a few days away until Christmas and yet my heart bleeds for Cebu. My family’s home is just one of many devastated by one of the strongest typhoons that hit Cebu and the surrounding provinces," she said.



She is thus pleading for kind souls to help her hometown and its nearby provinces affected by the onslaught.



"I am now knocking on your hearts to help me in partnership with @simplysharefoundation and the Naval Reserve Center of Eastern Visayas to respond to this calamity and bring back hope and light to my fellow Sugboanons. Your simple act of kindness means a lot."



