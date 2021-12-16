
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'TV Patrol' introduces Kim Atienza's replacement as new weatherman
                        

                           
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 12:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ariel is no stranger to serving Filipinos as PAGASA's weather specialist for four years before joining ABS-CBN. 
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There’s a new weatherman in town.



Ariel Rojas was introduced as ABS-CBN News’ new resident meteorologist on Monday (December 13) through a news feature by "TV Patrol" anchor Henry Omaga-Diaz, followed by his first-ever live weather news report as a Kapamilya. 



Ariel is no stranger to serving Filipinos as PAGASA’s weather specialist for four years before joining ABS-CBN. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Food Technology from the University of the Philippines and went on to pursue a Master’s Degree in Meteorology in UP as a scholar of PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration).



In an article on news.abs-cbn.com, Ariel explained how he understood early the importance of timely weather reports as a kid growing up in typhoon-prone Catanduanes. 



“The aftermath, the two months you don't have power and you have to rely on relief goods, you have to save up on food because there are no supplies in the stores. I can relate to that struggle, because I experienced it at a very young age," he said.



Journalists, staff, and crew of ABS-CBN News poured the new weatherman with messages of support on his first day on "TV Patrol." These include those of "TV Patrol" anchors Karen Davila and Bernadette Sembrano, who both posted their welcome messages to Ariel on social media with a photo of the "TV Patrol" family.



“ABS-CBN News Head Ging Reyes personally welcomed Ariel on his first airing day! Naiyak ang tatay ni Ariel habang pinapanood siya sa TV! So happy for your big break, Ariel,” Karen said. 



According to ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes, Ariel's role as resident meteorologist is important. "It's vital to swiftly deliver accurate information about the weather to save lives, especially when there are typhoons. Our Kapamilyas will definitely benefit from Ariel's expertise in this field as he continues his service to Filipinos here in ABS-CBN," Reyes stated. 



Meanwhile, Bernadette expressed her support for Ariel on Instagram. 



She said, "A warm welcome to our new weatherman, meteorologist @arielrojasph. Follow his page and see how passionate he is about the weather. Full support kami sa kaniya. Proud of our lean and mean family!"



Ariel also thanked ABS-CBN and the public for the warm welcome he received on his Twitter account. 



“Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming support and well wishes! Sorry, ‘di ko kayo maiisa-isa, but know that I am deeply humbled and challenged to do well. Ma, I hope you’re smiling up there,” he tweeted. 



Catch the weather report from Ariel Rojas and other news and information delivered by Henry Omaga-Diaz, Karen Davila, Bernadette Sembrano, Gretchen Fullido, Boyet Sison, Marc Logan, and Winnie Cordero for Filipinos all over the world nightly at 6:30 p.m. on “TV Patrol.”



RELATED: After 17 years as weatherman, Kim Atienza bids farewell to ABS-CBN


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

