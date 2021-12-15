
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Rita Daniela not expecting a best actress award for her MMFF movie "Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw"
                        

                           
Maridol  Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 12:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rita Daniela not expecting a best actress award for her MMFF movie "Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw"
Kapuso actress Rita Daniela
Rita Daniela via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Rita Daniela’s blazing red outfit at the preview and press conference of her upcoming Metro Manila Filmfest movie, "Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw", matched her fierce performance as a prostitute who gets her epiphany when she meets a seminarian (Ken Chan).



The Kapuso actress, campy in one scene and dramatic in the next,  was so moving. Members of the press asked her to react to predictions that she’ll bag a best actress award come judgment day.



A  flustered but calm Rita replied in Filipino, “In life as in love, I don’t expect anything. I’ll just get disappointed if I do. The fact that the feedback is good is enough.”



But she’s not ruling out a possible big win weeks from now. She’s leaving her career destiny to God.










“I will embrace the award if the Lord feels I’m ready for it,” she states.



Ken, the other half of the love team, thinks Rita is ripe for the recognition. In fact, he has been helping her rehearse her thank you speech in the dressing room. He got a bottle, handed it to Rita, and played make believe they were in the awards night.



Both got so carried away, RitKen shed tears in the dressing room.



Their rapport is such that Rita doesn’t take all the credit for her outstanding performance. She admitted that the comfort level between her and Ken is so high, she couldn’t have portrayed Luisa with so much feeling with a different leading man.



“I was about to bid showbiz good-bye,” she recalls. “So I prayed that the Lord give me the right person. That’s Ken.”



Ken returns the compliment by telling Rita, “It’s not me, it’s you. I just tell her not to get swell-headed.”



Their director, Louie Ignacio, saw the spark right from the start. This self-admitted RitKen fan wanted to magnify the chemistry, that was then confined to the small screen. So he cast Rita and Ken as  lead stars of "Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw".



Putting her full trust in her creative team, producer Harlene Bautista of Heaven’s Best  Entertainment pushed through with the shooting at the height of the pandemic because “the production crew was waiting for work and the audience can’t wait.”



The film, which was shot from eight to nine days in Pagsanjan, Laguna, took almost two years before it finally got the chance to be shown on the big screen because of the pandemic.  



Now that it's one of the eight official entries to the  Metro Filmfest, Ken thinks everything happened in “God’s time. “  



Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw also stars Lotlot de Leon and Richard Yap.



RELATEDKen Chan, Rita Daniela to star in their first film together


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RITA DANIELA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
This year's selection committee was comprised of Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima, entrepreneur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera thanks 'water boy' Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe all-out support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera thanks 'water boy' Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe all-out support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera showed her appreciation to husband Dingdong Dantes for the all-out support she received on her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tracy Maureen Perez's  beauty with a purpose project selected in Miss World 2021 Top 10 shortlist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tracy Maureen Perez's  beauty with a purpose project selected in Miss World 2021 Top 10 shortlist


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After securing a spot in the Top 30 as one of the Top 4 finalists in the Head-to-head challenge, Miss World 2021 Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Story of my life': Netizens commend Marian Rivera for good job at Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Story of my life': Netizens commend Marian Rivera for good job at Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino social media users commended Kapuso actress Marian Rivera for doing a good job at judging the 70th Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sabay Sabay Tayo': Marian Rivera brings iconic dance moves to Miss Universe 2021 prelims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sabay Sabay Tayo': Marian Rivera brings iconic dance moves to Miss Universe 2021 prelims


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera brought her dance moves at the 70th Miss Universe preliminary competition held in Israel earlier...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion after yelling at her to dance, US court hears
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion after yelling at her to dance, US court hears


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, b---!” before shooting at Megan Thee Stallion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Truly a great experience': Marian Rivera on judging Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Truly a great experience': Marian Rivera on judging Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera is honored to be part of the 70th Miss Universe, saying being one of judges is a great expe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Benjamin Alves promises to surprise FANS IN next project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Benjamin Alves promises to surprise FANS IN next project


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
For a nearly decade-long stint at GMA, Benjamin Alves has carried on to become a dependable leading man and actor. All this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 On QC roof deck, sounds of a conservatory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
On QC roof deck, sounds of a conservatory


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
In this case, one involving a certain roof deck in Quezon City, any first line might have to do with sounds of a conservatory,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBB&rsquo;s Karen Bordador bounces back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBB’s Karen Bordador bounces back


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a dark chapter in her life, Karen never lost faith and believed she would be cleared of the wrong accusations. With...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with