
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Bea Alonzo still feels ‘kilig,’ ‘kaba’ even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 10:38am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bea Alonzo still feels âkilig,â âkabaâ even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo at last Tuesday's virtual presscon for “One True Pair."
Jollibee via Zoom, screenshot
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — “Kamusta puso mo?,” John Lloyd Cruz asked.



“Nadurog pero tumitibok pa rin,” Bea Alonzo replied.



"Tingin mo kung umamin tayo sa tao, matutuwa pa rin ba sila sa’tin?"



Those are just samples of what can be seen at Bea and John Lloyd’s comeback film, “One True Pair,” which premiered exclusively on Jollibee Studios YouTube channel.






Maja Salvador, who portrayed their third wheel in “One More Chance,” felt “kilig” with their comeback.



Angel Locsin, Bea’s good friend and John Lloyd’s leading lady in “La Luna Sangre,” also expressed excitement for their movie.



“Hala! OMG!” JP Habac exclaimed upon knowing that he would direct John Lloyd and Bea for the movie, the pair’s first in nearly six years. He described the two as very natural on the set.



“Ako, I always look forward to working again with John Lloyd because as we all know, he’s such a really good actor, he keeps me in my toes. Every time I work with him, magkakasama ‘yung lahat ng emotions eh. It’s both nerve-racking and also comforting,” Bea shared at a virtual presser last Tuesday.



“May energy that we both share na ‘di ko kayang ma-explain… ‘yun ata ‘yung tinatawag nilang chemistry.”



She missed the teasing and the laughter she and John Lloyd shared behind-the-scenes.



“What I like about it, working with this guy, is that he brings out the best in me… I want to do my best when I’m with him… I trust him. I trust him to always have my back no matter what. Kahit na medyo matapilok ako o madapa ako d’un sa eksena, alam ko na he’s there to pick up the pieces and put them back,” she enthused.



“Pero tatawa muna ako,” John Lloyd quipped.



“Pagtatawanan n’ya ‘ko, aasarin n’ya ko, pero gagawin naman n’ya,” Bea added.



Cruz admitted that he never thought he’d have another chance to work with Bea when he took a showbiz leave.



“I’m pretty happy na naulit s’ya and it’s always a joy and a gift to work with Bea. Because I never get to have that experience with anybody else,” he said.



“Kapag and’yan si Bea, mas dumadali ‘yung process. Alam ko na mas mahihirapan ako kung hindi s’ya ‘yung kasama ko or partner ko… I miss our memories together… She’s an ally and she sees through me. Kapag may choking points in the process… may mga obstacles na intimidating, isang tinginan lang namin and you know, she understands and that alone, very comforting and lahat gumagaan.”



“One True Pair,” said the two, is a prelude to their love team’s 20th anniversary next year.



"Parang na-miss ko na magkasama kami sa screen. Kinilig ako. Kinikilig ako sa atin! I hope magustuhan din ng mga fans and actually I watched it twice last night kasi gusto kong ma-savor," Bea enthused.



“Malapit na pala tayo mag-silver,” kidded John Lloyd.



“Mas mahaba pa kaysa ibang marriages,” Bea cajoled.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEA ALONZO
                                                      JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial had a strong message to sexy actress AJ Raval after controversial social media personality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe France Clemence Botino revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval posted a cryptic meme after Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial called her out on her involvement on Diego...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Albie Casi&ntilde;o claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Albie Casiño claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Albie Casiño revealed it is difficult for him to forgive ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann on the paternity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mark  Anthony  back from nightmare
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mark  Anthony  back from nightmare


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maricar ready for Sky
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maricar ready for Sky


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with