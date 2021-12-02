Bea Alonzo still feels ‘kilig,’ ‘kaba’ even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo at last Tuesday's virtual presscon for “One True Pair."

MANILA, Philippines — “Kamusta puso mo?,” John Lloyd Cruz asked.

“Nadurog pero tumitibok pa rin,” Bea Alonzo replied.

"Tingin mo kung umamin tayo sa tao, matutuwa pa rin ba sila sa’tin?"

Those are just samples of what can be seen at Bea and John Lloyd’s comeback film, “One True Pair,” which premiered exclusively on Jollibee Studios YouTube channel.

Maja Salvador, who portrayed their third wheel in “One More Chance,” felt “kilig” with their comeback.

Angel Locsin, Bea’s good friend and John Lloyd’s leading lady in “La Luna Sangre,” also expressed excitement for their movie.

“Hala! OMG!” JP Habac exclaimed upon knowing that he would direct John Lloyd and Bea for the movie, the pair’s first in nearly six years. He described the two as very natural on the set.

“Ako, I always look forward to working again with John Lloyd because as we all know, he’s such a really good actor, he keeps me in my toes. Every time I work with him, magkakasama ‘yung lahat ng emotions eh. It’s both nerve-racking and also comforting,” Bea shared at a virtual presser last Tuesday.

“May energy that we both share na ‘di ko kayang ma-explain… ‘yun ata ‘yung tinatawag nilang chemistry.”

She missed the teasing and the laughter she and John Lloyd shared behind-the-scenes.

“What I like about it, working with this guy, is that he brings out the best in me… I want to do my best when I’m with him… I trust him. I trust him to always have my back no matter what. Kahit na medyo matapilok ako o madapa ako d’un sa eksena, alam ko na he’s there to pick up the pieces and put them back,” she enthused.

“Pero tatawa muna ako,” John Lloyd quipped.

“Pagtatawanan n’ya ‘ko, aasarin n’ya ko, pero gagawin naman n’ya,” Bea added.

Cruz admitted that he never thought he’d have another chance to work with Bea when he took a showbiz leave.

“I’m pretty happy na naulit s’ya and it’s always a joy and a gift to work with Bea. Because I never get to have that experience with anybody else,” he said.

“Kapag and’yan si Bea, mas dumadali ‘yung process. Alam ko na mas mahihirapan ako kung hindi s’ya ‘yung kasama ko or partner ko… I miss our memories together… She’s an ally and she sees through me. Kapag may choking points in the process… may mga obstacles na intimidating, isang tinginan lang namin and you know, she understands and that alone, very comforting and lahat gumagaan.”

“One True Pair,” said the two, is a prelude to their love team’s 20th anniversary next year.

"Parang na-miss ko na magkasama kami sa screen. Kinilig ako. Kinikilig ako sa atin! I hope magustuhan din ng mga fans and actually I watched it twice last night kasi gusto kong ma-savor," Bea enthused.

“Malapit na pala tayo mag-silver,” kidded John Lloyd.

“Mas mahaba pa kaysa ibang marriages,” Bea cajoled.