Entertainment
                        
IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 11:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60
Critically acclaimed leading man Albert Martinez sizzles in his latest pictorial for what online shoppers call their “Miracle Hair Loss Solution,” Medic Hair For Men. 
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Critically acclaimed leading man Albert Martinez sizzles in his latest pictorial for what online shoppers call their “Miracle Hair Loss Solution,” Medic Hair For Men. After signing an endorsement deal with the brand, Martinez is poised to be its very first celebrity ambassador.



Known for her creative shots and dreamy aesthetic, celebrity and advertorial photographer Andrea Beldua captured the timeless appeal of Martinez through her lenses. Held at the Concept Room Studios, with mindful adherence to safety protocols, the pictorial was covered by Nice Print.



See their exciting behind-the-scenes look through this link.



Based on the photos alone, Martinez has defied aging, proud of the full growth of his crowning glory. “Aging like fine wine” is one of the shoot’s thematic motifs.



From laidback layouts to a more daring bathtub setup, Martinez looks and poses just as great as the fresh faces of show business.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Medic Hair®? (@medichairph)








Martinez began his career as a matinee idol. Previously a “Regal Baby” himself, he pulls off a simple white t-shirt like a hottie. Sixty has never looked this sexy!



With his growing number of fans online, Martinez remains one of the most relevant actors in this generation. Recently, he top billed the Philippine adaptation of the erotic thriller “The Housemaid” with Kylie Verzosa.



In the following photos, Martinez poses with the premium hair grower, Medic Hair For Men, which he tells his only hair care secret against hair loss......









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Medic Hair®? (@medichairph)








“You need to learn how to reinvent yourself depending on the demands of the current industry,” Martinez said.



Below, he sports a formal tuxedo, fit for a celebrity royalty. This year marks his fourth decade in the industry. With thick hair regrowth that’s easy to style, Martinez is always camera-ready.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Medic Hair®? (@medichairph)








When asked about how he feels towards his intergenerational fanbase, especially the Millennial fans, Martinez revealed, “I’m very flattered by it.”



Martinez is still able to channel his classic charisma and appeal in this bathtub shoot below. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Medic Hair®? (@medichairph)








With his off-road passion and unafraid outlook on hair loss, Martinez radiates big fearless energy at 60!



As the brand says: "May pag-asa pa ‘yan, pre!" Be fearless against hair loss today with Medic Hair For Men!



 



Check out Medic Hair’s official Facebook and Instagram pages to see more of these photos. 



Get Medic Hair For Men for P1,790 per bottle via e-commerce pages at Shopee, and Lazada for P1,790 per bottle, good for one to two months of regular use! Medic Hair is also available on Amazon for US shoppers.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

